The official teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action Snow White remake was released by Disney. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the new remake, while Rachel Zegler plays the famous title role. Snow White will be released in theaters on March 22, 2025. The trailer debuted at the D23 Expo during their big studio presentation.

Marc Webb is the film's director, and Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson wrote the screenplay. The live-action musical Snow White by Disney is a revamp of the beloved 1937 animated picture. According to the summary, "The magical musical adventure takes audiences back to the classic tale with well-known characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy."

Produced by Marc Platt, the film claims to "expand" upon the original plot and includes fresh music by the Tony- and Oscar-winning pair of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Joining the original cast are Martin Klebba as Grumpy and Andrew Burnap as Jonatha.

In the original, the main character, a young Snow White, runs away from the palace after her stepmother, the Evil Queen, gives the Huntsman the order to murder her because she is so beautiful. When the Huntsman is unable to accomplish this, Snow White manages to flee and discovers seven dwarves in a cottage.

The Evil Queen pays Snow White a visit at the cottage after learning that she is still alive and delivers her a poisoned apple. Snow White is subsequently awakened from her poisoning by the kiss of her true love, a prince.

Speaking about playing the famous Evil Queen, Gadot said during the D23 Expo, "It was a lot of fun to get to do something that is completely different than anything I've ever done before. She's magical, evil, and delicious." We had the opportunity to sing a variety of tunes. It was incredible."

This project is one of many upcoming live-action Disney projects, such as Hercules, Moana, Bambi, and Lilo & Stitch.

