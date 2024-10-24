Throwback: When Sean Diddy Allegedly Asked Justin Timberlake to Leave NSYNC; Here's What Happened

In a recent interview, NSYNC member Lance Bass shared a surprising story about an interaction between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Timberlake. During the boy band’s peak, Diddy allegedly approached Timberlake and suggested he leave the group to pursue a solo career, hinting at the star potential he saw in him.

According to Bass, this conversation occurred at a time when NSYNC was dominating the charts. Diddy, a prominent figure in the music industry, believed Timberlake had the talent to stand on his own and advised him to make the leap from boy band member to solo artist. Though Timberlake did not act immediately, this advice may have planted a seed for his eventual departure. Timberlake later emerged as one of the biggest solo acts in pop music, but this backstage moment from NSYNC’s early days reveals a lesser-known factor behind his rise to solo fame.

Lance Bass reflected on the impact of this conversation, stating that the band members were aware of the mounting pressures and temptations for Timberlake to go solo. While NSYNC continued to succeed as a group, Timberlake’s departure became inevitable. It wasn't until a few years later that Timberlake officially launched his solo career, a move that forever changed the trajectory of his career and pop music.

The revelation of Diddy’s suggestion adds another layer to NSYNC's storied history, highlighting the internal and external pressures that shaped the group’s dynamic. While Timberlake’s solo journey is well-known today, this behind-the-scenes moment from Lance Bass offers insight into how one music mogul's advice may have influenced pop music's future. Fans of NSYNC and Timberlake alike will find this tale both surprising and significant, shedding light on the early conversations that led to Timberlake’s eventual stardom.

