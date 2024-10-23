Who Are Sean "Diddy" Combs' Kids? Everything to Know About Them

Diddy has built an empire in the entertainment industry, but his most cherished legacy is his family. He is the proud father of seven children, each embarking on their own path in life.

Diddy’s reputation has been tarnished by numerous lawsuits, including one by his ex-partner Cassie, who accused him of abuse, rape, and controlling behavior over the course of their 10-year relationship. Although this lawsuit was quickly settled, other cases continue to emerge. Among them are accusations of sexual assault, drugging, and trafficking, some dating back decades. Recently, a former music producer accused Diddy of orchestrating sex-trafficking parties. Diddy has denied all allegations, and his legal team is working to dismiss the cases. Nonetheless, the revelations have shocked the public and rocked his empire​.

All About Diddy Combs 6 Kids

1. Quincy Brown

Quincy, born in 1991 to Kim Porter and Al B. Sure!, was adopted by Diddy during his relationship with Porter. A multi-talented actor, singer, and model, Quincy has appeared in films like Dope and the TV show Star. His music career includes singles like "Friends First," and he has modeled for big brands.

2. Justin Dior Combs

Justin, Diddy’s first biological child, was born in 1993 to Misa Hylton. He made headlines as a standout football player at UCLA, but has since shifted focus toward entrepreneurship, often appearing at high-profile events and partnering with brands. Justin, like his siblings, is defending his father during the legal turmoil.

3. Christian "King" Combs

Born in 1998 to Diddy and Kim Porter, Christian, known as King Combs, is following his father into the music industry. With hits like "Love You Better," King is carving out his own identity while paying homage to his father’s Bad Boy legacy. He remains close to his family during this challenging time.

4. Chance Combs

Chance, born in 2006 to Diddy and Sarah Chapman, has shown early signs of following her family's path into the spotlight. She has modeled for luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana and regularly attends high-profile events. Her support for her father during his legal battles is evident through public appearances with her siblings.

5. D'Lila and Jessie Combs

The twins, born in 2006 to Diddy and Kim Porter, have ventured into modeling as well, walking in fashion shows and starring in campaigns for major brands. Despite their young age, they are growing up in the public eye and standing by their father as he faces serious accusations.

6. Love Sean Combs

Love, Diddy's youngest daughter, was born in October 2022. While still an infant, her birth brought joy to the family, especially amid Diddy's mounting legal challenges. The identity of her mother, Dana Tran, was initially kept private.

The Combs family is navigating a storm of controversy, yet Diddy's children remain united and resilient. As more legal challenges arise, it’s clear that they stand by their father, echoing their family’s strength through thick and thin.

