Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: New Lawsuit Claims Pro Athlete Saved Man From Being Assaulted By Rapper During A Party

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and sexual abuse.

The controversy surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case is getting more severe day by day as he has been accused of severe allegations filed in multiple lawsuits. Now, the rapper is facing one more sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The unidentified individual filed the lawsuit on October 20, Sunday. According to the filing obtained by People magazine, the person said that he received the invitation to a promotional party for Diddy's Ciroc Vodka. (The vocalist has no business relationship with the alcohol brand now).

As per the filing, the party consisted of many influential figures. The individual, who had a luxury car and jewelry rental business, revealed that Diddy had instructed him to meet him in a private office. The plaintiff claimed that once he went to the office with the rapper, he realized that he was under the influence. The person said that he was allegedly approached by the rapper, who exposed his genitals.

The plaintiff claimed in the filing that Diddy allegedly grabbed his genitals through his pants and squeezed them in a “rough and sexual manner.”

It was also alleged by the complainant that the “situation escalated” until it was intervened by an unidentified professional athlete who entered the room.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in the Southern District of New York. This person is one of five plaintiffs accusing the rapper, out of which, one of them is a woman, who has alleged that the rapper raped her when she was 13, in the year 2000, per the publication’s article.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the individuals who have filed the most recent complaints against the vocalist. It was previously revealed by him at a press conference that he was representing more than 100 clients who accused Diddy of sexual misconduct.

The accused entrepreneur’s lawyers gave a statement to the outlet, denying the latest allegations against him. The statement read, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded (Sunday’s) barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity."

The statement added, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

