Timothée Chalamet Rocks Chic Mini Purse; Fans Speculate Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Has Something To Do With It

Timothée Chalamet stepped out wearing an unusual piece of accessory and fans speculate that his fashion-forward girlfriend Kylie Jenner has something to do with it. After making headlines for wearing a pink tie-dyed baseball cap and matching skinny scarf at the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown, the actor is back with another head-turner of a look.

The Dune actor stepped out to sign autographs in a Las Vegas Raiders starter jacket and baggy True Religion jeans, pairing the look with a chic Chanel mini bag. Netizens took this fashion statement as a sign that the beauty mogul might have some say in it.

"I'd be playing in Kylie's closet too, mhm," an X user wrote. "Borrowing from Kylie's collection. So real," another said. Some even joked that the purse could be from her daughter Stormi's bag collection. "Babe that is Stormi's purse," the user wrote.

"Not Stormi already giving Timmy her hand-me-downs," another quipped. While Chalamet might have an array of choices in Chanel bags as the ambassador of the brand, the reality star's dreamy purse collection is unmatchable.

The billionaire has a massive collection of branded bags, including rare Hermès Birkin bags, along with designs from Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Judith Leiber, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, and, of course, Chanel.

Advertisement

Not just Kylie, her daughter too has a mini collection of exclusive bags. Stormi was gifted a $12,000 Hermès Kelly backpack when she was 2. In 2018, Kylie Cosmetics founder announced that the first purse she’d give her daughter would be a pink mini Hermès Kelly and called it “a great investment.”

Some of the netizens also made fun of the bag’s size, how it wasn’t big enough to even fit an iPhone. “That lil purse is holding a platinum card that you can withdraw at least 20 million,” one of them wrote. “What he got in there milk duds???” another quipped.