'To A Life Well Lived': Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa And More Stars Pay Tribute To Phil Donahue

Tributes are pouring in for Phil Donahue after his demise at 88 on Sunday, August 18. In a statement shared with People, the groundbreaking former daytime TV host’s wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, confirmed that Donahue died surrounded by his sister, his children, grandchildren, his beloved dog Charlie, and, of course, Marlo herself.

“He passed away peacefully following a long illness,” Thomas informed in her statement before directing her departed husband’s admirers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund portal to make donations in lieu of flowers.

In an Instagram address to her followers, Thomas thanked people for their messages of support while also informing them that she’ll be taking some much-needed time off her page to care for herself and Phil’s close ones.

About the picture that accompanied her lengthy caption, Thomas said it was one of her favorite photos of her and Phil taken during their vacation.

Oprah Winfrey was among the stars who led tributes for Donahue. She shared a black-and-white picture of herself with the media icon on Instagram, writing, “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously.”

“He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace, Phil,” she concluded.

Kelly Ripa wrote: “Good friends are hard to come by and even harder to lose. To a life well lived. We love you, Marlo, and will miss Phil eternally.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, alongside a photograph of Donahue, wrote: “Thank you for multiple decades of smart, funny, informative, and often very brave television.” The actress expressed, “Phil Donahue, we love you,” before sending condolences to Marlo Thomas.

Katie Couric, who shared a black-and-white snap of the famed journalist, noted in her post that she was very “sad to hear” the news of Donahue's passing.

Sharing a clip of Donahue appearing on her self-titled talk show, Ellen DeGeneres wrote: “Phil Donahue was a daytime legend. I’m sending love to his wife, Marlo Thomas, and their family.”

Alongside a photo of Donahue on the cover of People magazine in 1979, comedian Amy Sedaris wrote: “Very sad news. My family grew up watching his show. We saw and learned so much.”

Drummer and record producer Questlove remarked on Instagram: “End of an era.” He went on to call Donahue the standard of the modern morning talk show before commenting, RIP.

“Fearless and brave” were some of the adjectives director Michael Moore used to describe the broadcasting legacy of his “good friend” who passed away. “He was removed from TV for his outspoken stands against the Iraq War. Made one of the best docs ever—Body of War (2007),” he added.

Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael mourned the loss of Donahue by recounting the reasons why she admired him so much. “His show changed the way we talked, what we talked about, and gave a voice to everyone,” she said on her Instagram. Echoing sentiments similar to Oprah Winfrey’s, Raphael added, “If there wasn’t a Phil Donahue, there would have never been a Sally Jessy Raphael.”

In an exclusive statement to People, Montel Williams referred to the late talk show host as the “true godfather” of the genre. Calling his contributions to TV and dialogue on significant societal issues immeasurable, Williams sent out his deepest condolences to the Donahue family.

