Toby Keith's Three Children Attend CMT Music Awards 2024, Late Country Star Gets Honored with Tribute Performance

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Despite the legend's passing, Toby Keith's presence was still felt at the CMT Music Awards 2024, with his children in attendance to honor their late father. The trio, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen Keith Covel, were spotted at the event, looking forward to enjoying a great performance.

Toby Keith’s children attend CMT Music Awards 2024

The event on Sunday, April 7 featured various performances and celebrity appearances that left the audience in awe. Yet, the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the pride felt by all as Toby Keith's three children made their way down the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards 2024.

Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen Keith Covel, the three children of the country legend, were all present at the event, showing their pride for their father and his accomplishments.

Stelen, the son of the Beer for My Horses artist, expressed his emotions during the interview, highlighting how deeply touched his father would have been to see numerous individuals, including his loved ones, fans, and friends, paying tribute to his life, music, and successful career.

The son, who is 27 years old, expressed, "I think he'd be really excited," when discussing the tribute that was presented to his father at one of the music industry's significant events.

"He's made some amazing music throughout his career, and it's amazing we get to see that come to fruition, and see his due given," Stelen further stated.

Speaking on the same, Krystal, the older daughter of Toby stated, "He was a genius in music, and people are starting to see that now."

She then added, "I think people thought he was just an artist, but they're learning he was so much more than that."

Tribute to Toby Keith at the CMT Awards

Toby Keith, a 13-time CMT Award winner, passed away after a brave battle with stomach cancer, leaving his fans in shock. The iconic country artist had been fighting the illness for almost three years before his untimely death on 5 February 2024.

Despite the recent tragedy his family faced, Toby Keith's timeless classics were remembered and he was honored by fellow industry artists who came together to pay tribute to his legacy.

The tribute performance featured Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and Sammy Hagar, who were later joined by Toby's band members. Lukas Nelson and former MLB star Roger Clemens were also part of the artist lineup.

