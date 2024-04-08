CMT Music Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson, Sammy Hagar And Brooks & Dunn Leads Tribute To Toby Keith

Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, and Sammy Hagar honored the life of country singer Toby Keith at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, which took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On April 7, the musicians banded together to perform a touching tribute to the late country icon, who died of stomach cancer at age 62 in February. Each of the singers opted for an electrifying performance of one of the legend’s songs to reflect the joy of his legacy and music.

Everyone then concluded by sipping Red Solo Cups in his honor.

Country Singers honor Toby Keith at the 23rd CMT Awards with energized performances

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn kicked off their Toby Keith tribute performance with a rendition of Should've Been a Cowboy, and everyone in the crowd sang along.

The duo’s performance was then followed by Sam Hagar. The rock legend, 76, while wearing Toby Keith merchandise under a red jacket, turned up the adrenaline by singing Keith’s 2003 hit I Love This Bar, a song that ties into the eatery franchise the country singer inspired.

Telling a story about his friendship with Keith, Hagar reminisced how the two of them once got kicked out of one of Keith's own I Love This Bar & Grill restaurants.

Before the final tribute performance by Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, who used to play in Keith’s band, and singer Riley Green, walked on stage to say a few words about the departed singer-songwriter.

“Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality, Nelson, 35, said. “I met him when I was younger when he was working on Beer for my Horses with [my dad Willie Nelson]. I got lucky I got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person."

Green, 35, added about Keith, “That guy could come up with a hook like no other and sing the hell out of every song that he wrote, somehow only making it look easy.”

Lainey Wilson then took the stage to close the tribute set, performing How Do You Like Me Now.

Roger Clemens, Toby Keith’s long-time friend gave a moving speech

Remembering the Don’t Let The Old Man In singer as a “friend, patriot and great American,” Clemens recalled how Keith kept his “sense of humor and his wit” after his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2021.

Expressing his condolences and gratitude to his family — his wife Tricia Lucas, and children Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen — who were in attendance, Clemens said, “Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you. Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world, Trish. Thank you.”

The Toby Keith tribute segment ended with a Red Solo Cup toast in his honor.

Throughout his life, Keith received 30 CMT Awards nominations and went on to win seven belt buckles. He also performed at the awards ceremony 13 times.

Additionally, the Red Solo Cup singer also co-hosted the award show twice: in 2012 alongside Kristen Bell, and in 2003 with Pamela Anderson.

The 2024 CMT Music Award aired live from Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7 on CBS and Paramount+.