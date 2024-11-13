Toddlers & Tiaras Alums Reveal About Disturbing Death Threats And Eating Issues Following Show’s Airing

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death threats.

When reality shows air, stories about the show’s stars receiving any type of threat have become a common theme and TLC’s Toddler’s & Tiara was no stranger to that. The venture’s alums talked about the disturbing threats they received and the food issues they dealt with after the show aired.

On Vice's Dark Side of Reality TV’s Tuesday episode many stars of the show appeared and talked about their experiences. A pageant mom, Kelly Lyerly who was featured on the show in 2012 and 2013 with her two daughters “Taira Twins” Alycesaundra and Giavanna Lyerly, talked about receiving death threats for a long period.

Lyerly said that people would say to her that her children were going to hate her, that she was a “terrible mother,” and that she “exploited” her children.

The series ran from 2009 to 2013 and was also revived in 2016 for one season, which again sparked the attention towards it.

She said that she recently received the death threat again and this time an individual called her on her phone and told her that they were “gonna kill” her.

Darci McHenry shared that social media had been the real problem, even at that time when she a on the show with her daughter, Devin. Devin’s body-painted cheetah look in the series reportedly garnered virality online.

McHenry revealed about getting private messages on Devin’s fan pages. She talked about receiving things like videos and that opened them to receiving some “pretty creepy correspondences.”

She added, “The comments were getting crazier and crazier. Things like comments from grown men and 'Oh my god, look at that sexy thing!'" McHenry shared that she blocks them.

She said that she was not going to look at a video of a person enjoying themselves to the picture of her daughter, she does not need to witness that.

EverRose Sims, who was the constant of the TLC show, stated that the show zoomed in on her weight when she was a little girl, which affected her.

Her mother, Kayla Sims, talked about noticing that while they were shooting, they followed her daughter and captured everything she would put in her mouth. EverRose being on diet became the plotline and this had adverse effects on her.

EverRose shared about knowing that she did have a good relationship with food. She said that she tried to hide it so no one would notice what she was eating.

Being an adult, she said that she is not able to eat in front of people because she is conscious of herself when it comes to that, as the entire world witnessed her eat. She said that to this day, she suffers from a struggling relationship with food.

Wendy Dickey, who was a pageant mom, expressed feeling like TLC used them, and their family for the promotion of the show. She added, “Toddlers & Tiaras pushed the agenda, and they were really behind some of the negative media.” Many other alums also reportedly expressed the same feeling.

