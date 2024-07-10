Tom Ellis And Richard E. Grant To Star In Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club? Report

Netflix and Amblin Entertainment's upcoming, The Thursday Murder Club, is expanding on its star-packed ensemble cast. New additions were recently announced for the comedy-thriller flick, in what author Richard Osman dubbed as “the greatest British cast” assembled for the movie based on his crime book series of the same name.

Thursday Murder Club assembles a star-studded cast

With the Thursday Murder Club filming underway, a list of new actors joins the already glitzy cast for the comedy-thriller. Withnail & I’s Richard E. Grant, Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, Raider of the Lost Ark’s Paul Freeman, and Geoff Bell from Kingsman: The Secret Service were recently added to the cast. Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver from Doctor Who are also set to star, Deadline reports.

Produced by Netflix’s partnership with the Steven Spielberg-led production company, Amblin, Thursday Murder Club will follow a comedy-thriller storyline about a group of friends solving murders for fun until it gets serious.

The previously announced cast included Britsh and Irish stars like Jonathan Pryce, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, Naomie Ackie, David Tennant, Celia Imrie, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Daniel Mays.

Author and presenter Richard Osman, 53, said it was “the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies,” per the source. Thursday Murder Club is based on his similarly-named debut crime novel from 2020.

Writer-director Chris Columbus directs. His former works include the first two Harry Potter installments, Home Alone and Mrs Doubtfire. The production crew comprises Jennifer Todd and Columbus as producers along with Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, and Jo Burn acting as executive producers.

According to Tudum’s official site, the film is still in production in the UK and an official release date has not been set. But it is expected that the movie will hit theatres by 2025 and will eventually be available for streaming.

What is Thursday Murder Club about?

Thursday Murder Club will follow a group of retired professionals who gather at a retirement home to solve murder mysteries for fun. But the fun hobby takes a wild turn after the friends are twined in a real murder case, per the official synopsis.

The four leading roles will be taken on by Mirren as ex-spy Elizabeth, Imire as ex-nurse Joyce, Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim and Brosnan will play a former union activist Ron.

In Osman’s book series, the narrative is chronicled in four different books from 2020 to 2023. The group navigates through the real-life murder case of a property developer, who is killed in the serene Cooper’s Chase retirement village, near the fictional Fairhaven village in Kent, per the Digital Spy.

It became the fastest-selling adult crime book debut ever and a 2020 Christmas best-seller, per Being Bookish.

Filming for The Thursday Murder Club kicked off on June 27, and Osman confirmed that it will go on until September in England, during his appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

Richard Osman is famed for his long career as the BBC game show presenter for House of Games in the UK. He was also the quizmaster for the quiz show Pointless. Besides that, Osman served as the Creative Director for the Big Brother company by Endemol UK until 2020.

