Park Ji Hoon fights to survive and protect his friends in tense new stills from Weak Hero Class 2: SEE HERE

Park Ji Hoon returns in full force—tougher, bolder, and more determined—in the highly anticipated sequel, Weak Hero Class 2. Following the first season's success, which centered around the intense journey of top student Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon), the second part picks up with his story at a brand-new school. Set to premiere on April 25, 2025, Netflix has already begun teasing fans by dropping several striking stills from the upcoming series.

In the first image shared by Netflix Korea, Park Ji Hoon is seen in a school uniform, confronting someone—hinting at an intense moment, possibly a heated argument or fight. Another still captures him in action, mid-conflict. The third and fourth images introduce other key characters: Ryeoun makes an appearance, and both Park Ji Hoon and Choi Min Yeong are seen together, their expressions frozen in what appears to be shock or alarm at an unfolding scene. But perhaps the most chilling still is of Lee Jun Young, whose subtle smile speaks volumes.

The stills were captioned with a line that sets the tone for the sequel: “New school, new friends, new conflicts. The desperate survival and brilliant growth of children who have to fight to protect themselves. Weak Hero Class 2 — April 25, only on Netflix.”

In this next chapter, Yeon Si Eun finds himself transferred to Eunjang High School, still haunted by the trauma of being unable to protect a close friend. As he struggles to adjust to the harsh environment of his new school, he encounters even more intense violence, all while trying to protect those he begins to care about.

The teaser shows that despite changing the old environment, rumors follow him, including a chilling one: “I heard he transferred here after killing someone.” When his new friend Seo Jun Tae (played by Choi Min Yeong) tries to reassure him, saying, “Don’t worry about the rumor,” Yeon Si Eun’s response is as haunting as it is honest: “It’s not a rumor.”

It will be interesting to see how Park Ji Hoon survives in his new school. Despite the emotional weight and harsh realities he faces, his character, Yeon Si Eun, slowly begins to open up, thanks to the support of his new friends—Seo Jun Tae, Park Hu Min (played by Ryeoun), and Go Hyun Tak (played by Lee Min Jae). Through them, he begins to heal and rediscover something he had long forgotten: “I had forgotten… how great it is to have friends.” But the question remains... will he lose his friends again in Weak Hero Class 2?

