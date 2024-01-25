Tom Hollander Mistakenly Received Tom Holland's Seven-Figure Avengers Bonus Check: READ

Tom Hollander, the Pride and Prejudice and The White Lotus actor recently revealed that he often gets mistaken for Tom Holland, best known for playing Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recalling one such incident of the mix-up, Hollander said he received a paycheck, originally meant for Holland as his first box office bonus for Avengers. Holland who was 20 years old back then was awarded a seven-figure bonus (the first of many) by MCU which left a much senior Hollander baffled.

Tom Hollander, who is currently doing press rounds for his upcoming anthology drama Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about it.

During his Tuesday appearance, Hollander revealed to Seth Meyers that he accidentally received Tom Holland’s Avengers bonus check and the amount left him baffled. Tom Holland and Tom Hollander were briefly represented by the same agency, hence the mix-up.

Recalling the incident, Hollander said, "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000." He continued, “The interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, ‘payment slip for box office bonus for ‘The Avengers.’”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recalled thinking to himself, “I don’t think I’m in ‘The Avengers,’” but proceeded to open the email intended for Tom Holland and was left astonished.

“It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one.” While the Night Manager actor did not reveal the exact sum, he did disclose that it was more money than he’d ever seen. “It was a seven-figure sum,” he said.

Hollander who had earlier professed that he felt smug after doing the first half of his BBC show said his feeling of smugness "disappeared" very quickly after finding out the amount of money “20 or something” Tom Holland was making. “But that's showbiz. It's up, it's down, it's hero, it's zero,” he added.

Tom Holland will only return as Spider-Man if the team does his character justice

Tom Holland, 27, has played Peter Parker in several superhit Marvel films including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also played the web-slinging character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland, who per Tom Hollander raked in a fortune for his role in the movies, is said to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie in the future. He however will only get involved with the franchise if the team at Marvel can do his character justice.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Tom told the press. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing,” he added.

In the same statement, Holland said that he feels very protective over Spider-Man and he won't be making another film just for the sake of making it. “It will have to be worth the while of the character,” he said.

