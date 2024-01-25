Why Is Kim Delaney Getting Sued? NYPD Blue Actress Faces Legal Troubles

Beloved on-screen detective Diane Russell is facing legal issues! That’s right, as it turns out, a man sued actress Kim Delaney for allegedly ramming into his motorcycle with her car while he was stopped at a red light back in 2022.

What does the lawsuit say?

The lawsuit was filed by a man named Dzhamal Badalov, who claims that back in November of 2022, he was stopped at a red light, when Kim Delaney, who was driving down LA’s Venice Boulevard, rammed her car into his motorcycle.

According to the lawsuit, Badalov was not the only witness as there were some other people who also saw her driving in and out of traffic erratically before the accident. The crash allegedly sent Badalov flying to the road and Delaney was stopped by some bystanders, even though she tried to flee the scene.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that after Kim finally got out of the car, she seemed disoriented, hinting at intoxication. Badalov also claims that Delaney called someone after that, and that person wanted to pay Badalov off. When he refused the offer, the person on phone with Delaney apparently instructed her to leave the scene, and according to Badalov’s claims, that is exactly what the actress did.

What does the lawsuit mean for Delaney?

Unfortunately for the actress, now after more than a year later, Badalov has finally filed a case against her for the damages. And things are not looking great for Delaney because according to TMZ, a criminal case has been opened against her in LA.

The police report against her from that night is a hit and run case and it reflects pretty much what Badalov’s lawsuit has claimed. If the charges against her turn out to be true, Delaney can be in some serious legal trouble, as not only did she hit a motorcycle with her car by driving recklessly, but also fled the scene. The actress is due for an appearance in court some time next week.

