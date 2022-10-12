25 Best Bollywood horror movies of all time that will send shivers down your spine

Horror movies have a huge fan base as they are filled with awesome fictional elements. Scary movies take us to a world filled with horrifying creatures, where no one knows how to tackle evil, and have a happy ending. It is rare that there is one thing that makes a wonderful horror movie, as a lot of different things need to come together to make a strong movie. So, grab your coats, dim the lights, and take a bucket of popcorn to watch some of the best Bollywood horror movies of all time. Beware! The list below includes some of the movies that can send shivers down your spine, so tread with caution before your scary binge-watching session. List of Bollywood Horror movies that can haunt you for days

1. 1920 (2008) Arjun and Lisa are in love with each other but are from different religions, which is why Arjun's family is not in favor of their relationship. Arjun, once a deeply religious man, shuns his beliefs and abandons his family for his love, and marries Lisa. They move to a new house and Lisa soon starts experiencing paranormal activities, and later on, gets possessed by a demon. Why did she get possessed? Will Arjun who has shunned his religious beliefs turn to God to save his wife? Watch 1920 to find out! 1920 was released in 2008 and is loosely adapted from the 1973 movie The Exorcist. The movie was also dubbed into Tamil and Telugu, and a sequel to the movie 1920: The Evil Returns was released in 2012. Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma won the award for Exciting New Face - Male, and Exciting New Face - Female respectively at the Stardust Awards, India 2009. Cast: Indraneil Sengupta, Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma, Anjori Alagh Directed by: Vikram Bhatt 2. Raaz (2002)

Raaz is undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood horror movies ever made. The movie follows a married couple Sanjana and Aditya who decide to go to Ooty to rekindle the romance in their married life. But, there is a malicious entity that has other plans and is determined to break their marriage. Sanjana starts experiencing supernatural things and hearing screams of a woman which are inaudible to everyone else. Soon, she discovers a secret that can turn her married life upside down. What is the secret? What does the evil entity want? Watch Raaz and find out! This movie has gained cult status over the years owing to its iconic cast (Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Ashutosh Rana), music, and spine-chilling narrative. Director Vikram Bhatt does a fantastic job in creating a movie that's going to remain in our hearts forever. Raaz won a lot of prestigious awards including Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Ashutosh Rana), Best Female Debut (Malini Sharma), Dream Director (Vikram Bhatt), and Best Music Director (Nadeem Saifi Shravan Rathod, Tied with A.R. Rahman for Saathiya. Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea Directed by: Vikram Bhatt 3. Bhoot (2003)

Starring Ajay Devgan and Urmila Matondkar, Bhoot is one of the best horror movies in Bollywood. The movie follows Vishal and Swati, who move into a new flat and get to know from the caretaker of the apartment that the previous resident committed suicide after she killed her son. Vishal, adamant to rent the flat, hides this fact from his wife, but soon Swati starts behaving strangely. With many secrets of the flat unfolding, Vishal must do something to save her wife. Bhoot was the second horror movie made by Ram Gopal Verma, the first one being Raat. It was a bit different from other scary movies as it did not feature any song. Bhoot was dubbed in Telugu and a remake was also made in Tamil. The movie was lauded by critics and the audience and was a box office hit. Urmila Matondkar won various awards for her amazing performance in this scary movie. Bhoot won 13 prestigious awards and is considered one of the best Bollywood horror movies to date. Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Tanuja, Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas Directed by: Ram Gopal Verma 4. Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

Woh Kaun Thi? is one of those old horror movies that still is in the memories of the audience because of the amazing narrative, storyline, songs, and acting performances. In fact, its songs 'Lag ja Gale', and 'Naina barse rimjhim rimjhim' hold a special place in everybody's hearts. Woh Kaun This? has more mysterious elements than horror, but the climax of the movie is so great that it is definitely worth a watch. On a rainy night, Dr. Anand offers a lift to a young lady who introduces herself as no one. As soon as she steps in the car, the wipers stop working, and Dr. Anand is bewildered when she shows him the way when it is not visible. He is more spooked when she guides him to a cemetery, and as soon as they reach there, the gates open automatically and he hears someone singing in a melodious way "Naina barse rimjhim rimjhim. Later, he is shocked to know that his bride-to-be looks similar to the lady he met at the cemetery. Is she a ghost? Who was this young lady and why does she keep haunting him? This movie doesn't have a dull moment and will keep you at the edge of your seat from beginning to end. This star-studded movie is one of the best Bollywood horror thriller movies. Starring: K.N. Singh, Sadhana, Manoj Kumar, Prem Chopra, K.N. Singh, Helen Directed by: Raj Khosla 5. Kaun (1999)

This entire movie has only three actors: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh; but it keeps us hooked throughout with amazing narrative and acting performances. On a rainy night, a scared young woman (Urmila Matondkar) calls her mother to enquire when she will be back home. She switches on the TV and watches the news of a serial killer on the loose. As she watches the news, the doorbell rings and Sameer (Manoj Bajpayee) asks her about the whereabouts of Mr. Malhotra. As it is raining outside, he asks for her help and requests her to enter the home, but she is reluctant to open the door due to the news of a serial killer. However, he is persistent to enter the house. Will she let him enter the house? Is he a serial killer? These questions will be answered only once you watch this mind-boggling movie. The movie was shot only in 15 days and was dubbed into Telugu, as well as remade into Kannada. It is one of those Bollywood horror movies about which many people don't know, but it is definitely worth a watch. Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Sushant Singh Directed by: Ram Gopal Verma 6. Do Gaz Zameen ke Neeche (1972) Rajvansh, a rich widower, gets married to Anjili, but she doesn't love him and is behind his money. One day, he rescues Meena, a young woman, and takes care of her with the help of his loyal servants. Meena develops huge respect for Rajvansh but faces the wrath of Anjili. Later on, Anjili makes a plan with her lover to kill Rajvansh. After she kills him, eerie things start happening. Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche is one of the best 1970s Hindi horror movies and was released on December 39, 1972. Cast: Surendra Kumar, Pooja, Imtiaz Khan, Shobhna Directed by: Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay 7. Vaastu Shastra (2004) Virag and Jhilmil are a happily married couple and have a son Rohan. They move to a new house along with Jhilmil's younger sister Radhika. There is a big tree outside the house that is said to be haunted by the dead. Is there really a ghost on the tree? Watch this 2004 horror movie and find out! Cast: Sushmita Sen, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, J. D. Chakravarthy, Ahsaas Channa, Rajpal Yadav, Purab Kohli Directed by: Saurab Narang 8.13B (Fear Has a New Address) (2009)

Can a TV haunt people? Whether it can happen or not, you'll find out once you watch this amazing horror movie. Yavarum Nalam is a Tamil horror movie that was simultaneously filmed and released in Hindi with a slightly different cast as 13B: Fear Has a New Address. Manohar moves with his family into a new apartment, 13B, and starts encountering strange events - milk keeps getting spoiled, the elevator doesn't work for Manohar, and his phone camera takes distorted pictures inside the home. The women in the family love watching daily soap operas, and one day, they start watching a new TV serial 'Sab Khairiyat' and get hooked on it. Meanwhile, Manohar keeps encountering strange events, and one day, while his family has gone to attend the function, he watches the serial 'Sab Khairiyat' and realizes that the incidents happening in the serial are similar to what is happening to his family. Why is a TV show showing things about his family? Watch this amazing movie to know! 13B is one of the best Bollywood horror movies to watch right now. Cast: Sachin Khedekar, R. Madhavan, Poonam Dhillon, Saranya Ponvannan, Neetu Chandra Directed by: Vikram K. Kumar 9. Kohraa (1964) Kohraa (The Fog) is a thriller horror movie adapted from the 1938 novel Rebecca written by Daphne du Maurier. Rajeshwari after her marriage to Amit comes to know from servants that he was married before and his first wife, Poonam died in mysterious circumstances. She also realizes that the ghost of his first wife haunts the palace, but for what? Kohraa is one of the classic Bollywood horror movies and is a must-watch. Cast: Biswajeet, Waheeda Rehman, Lalita Pawar Directed by: Biren Nag 10. Pizza (2014) Kunal works as a pizza delivery boy and lives with his wife Nikita. She is an aspiring writer and is gathering information to write a horror story. Kunal doesn't believe in ghosts and Nikita tells him that one day his moment will come when he will believe in supernatural entities. Soon, things become scary when he goes to deliver pizza to home, gets stuck there, and is haunted by the ghosts. Will he be able to overcome the evil entities that lurk in the shadows and live to tell the tale? The climax of the movie will keep you thinking for days, so do not miss this one. Pizza is based on the Tamil movie of the same name directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie was a super hit at the box office and was lauded by critics as well. Cast: Arunoday Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Dipannita Sharma, Parvathy Omanakuttan Directed by: Akshay Akkineni 11. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Siddharth, an NRI visits India with his wife Avni and decides to stay in his ancestral home which people believe is haunted by an evil spirit, Manjulika. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause Siddharth to call his friend, Dr. Aditya Shrivastava, a psychiatrist to solve the mystery. Whether all this is happening because of an evil entity in the house, or a person with mental health problems, you'll come to know only after watching the movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the top-rated Bollywood horror movies as it is packed with mystery, comedy, horror elements, and romance. Cast: Shiney Ahuja, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vidya Balan, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Vikram Gokhale Directed by: Priyadarshan 12. Haunted -3D (2011) Rehan, a realtor, travels to Shimla to prepare a mansion for sale. Soon, he realizes that he is accompanied by two ghosts inside the mansion and learns of a sad event that took place years ago. By a power, he is sent back in time to prevent the violent event from happening. Will he be able to prevent it? Watch Haunted-3D to know! The movie received mixed reviews but was a commercial success. Haunted-3D had a lot of horror moments that can make you sleepless at night, so beware of watching it alone. Cast: Achint Kaur, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Arif Zakaria Directed by: Vikram Bhatt 13. 404 (2011) 404, also known as 404: Error Not Found is a 2011 psychological horror movie that follows Abhimanyu, a studious boy who occupies a room where a boy had committed suicide earlier. Soon, he starts hallucinating to an extent that he starts talking to Gaurav, the boy who had committed suicide. The movie was acclaimed by critics, with praise directed at acting performances, direction, and cinematography. The movie stands out as it blends rationality with paranormal drama in an excellent way. Cast: Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Satish Kaushik, Nishikant Kamat, Tisca Chopra Directed by: Prawaal Raman 14. Stree (2018)

'Woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai' is a famous dialogue from this epic horror movie that can never be forgotten. The movie is based on the famous Indian folk legend about an evil spirit who stalks men and abducts them in the night. Chanderi is a small town where men live in fear because of the spirit and don't roam alone at night during the festive season and move in groups to protect themselves. What is the purpose of this evil entity, and why does she abduct men? Watch this horror movie to find out. Stree won a lot of prestigious awards and is one of the best Bollywood horror movies on Netflix. Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee Directed by: Amar Kaushik 15. Tumbbad (2018)

Being greedy can open doors to all the sorrows in the world, and this is something that is perfectly shown in the movie. The movie is about a Goddess of prosperity who created the entire universe, and the events that follow after humans build a temple for her firstborn. The movie won various prestigious accolades and is one of the best period horror movies ever made in India. Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Ronjini Chakraborty Directed by: Rahi Anil Barve 16. Purani Haveli (1989)

When a rich family buys an abandoned mansion, they have no idea that soon they will be disturbed by its horrifying past. The movie has lots of spooky scenes and an amazing climax that will make you fall in love with it. Cast: Neelam Mehra, Deepak Parashar, Tej Sapru, Amita Nangia, Satish Shah, Vijay Arora Directed by: Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay 17. Darr @ The Mall (2014)

During the inaugural party of Amity Mall, one of the largest malls in India, many people start experiencing supernatural events. The responsibility is now on the shoulders of Vishnu, the head security guard to stop a supernatural threat that is also related to his past. Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, this is one of the best Bollywood horror movies. Cast: Arif Zakaria, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shradha Kaul, Nushrat Bharucha, Neeraj Sood, Asif Basra, Josi Hasi, Nivedita Bhattacharya Directed by: Pavan Kirpalani 18. Aur Kaun? (1979) In the list of old horror movies, there is no way we can miss the classic 'Aur Kaun?' Raj is in love with Kamal, but one day Mona, an elderly woman tries to woo him. She is soon found dead in his bedroom after which her spirit starts haunting him. Cast: Rajni Sharma, Om Shivpuri, Sachin, Padmini Kapila Directed by: Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay 19. Ragini MMS (2011) This is one of the best Bollywood horror movies based on a true story. A young couple decides to go to a farmhouse and have some fun. Unbeknownst to the girl, the boy places a hidden camera inside the farmhouse to capture his moments with his girlfriend. But, the aftermath becomes scary as they start experiencing supernatural activities. Ragini MMS is inspired by the horror movie Paranormal Activity and is partly based on a real story. Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala Directed by: Pawan Kripalani 20. Bhoot Bungla (1965) If you want to watch a movie that's a perfect blend of horror and comedy, then watch this one. There is a lot of mystery about a house that is reportedly haunted by ghosts who sing and dance. Bhoot Bungla was released in 1965 and directed by Mehmood. The movie was praised by both the audience and critics. Cast: Tanuja, Mehmood, Nazir Hussain Directed by: Mehmood 21. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Although this movie lacks the charm of the first one but is definitely worth watching because of the acting performances. Ruhan meets Reet who is on a trip to Bhawanigarh to marry Sagar. Their journey leads them to an abandoned mansion that has been closed because of a spirit Manjulika who has been trapped there for 18 years. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for performances, background score, screenplay, direction, and humor, but also received criticism for its storyline, music, and editing. The movie was a box office hit and is one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2022. Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra Directed by: Anees Bazmee 22. Haunted Hills (2020)

Haunted Hills is one of the best Bollywood horror movies that follow a honeymoon couple. The wife dies accidentally, but her soul remains in a painting. Cast: Diana Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Zuber K. Khan, Gavie Chahal Directed by: Sanjeev Kumar Rajput 23. Chhorii (2021)

The movie is based on the Marathi movie Lapachhapi which was released in 2017. Sakshi is eight-month pregnant and lives with her husband Hemant. One day, when the couple loses their home, they seek shelter in a house that is situated deep in the sugarcane fields. They soon become aware of the fact that they are surrounded by a paranormal threat from which they must save themselves. The movie has a deep message in the end and is one of the best Bollywood horror movies on Amazon Prime to stream right now. Nushrratt Bharuccha was praised for her phenomenal acting in the movie and even won Best Actress of the Year - Critics and Most Popular Actress (Editor's Choice) awards. Cast: Rajesh Jais, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Goyal Directed by: Vishal Furia 24. Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)