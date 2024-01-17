8 Best Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi: A Quiet Place to Talk To Me

Best Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi consists of many great movies directed by some great filmmakers. These films have been released in the past few years and are available on different streaming platforms. So here is a curated and comprehensive list of the eight best Hollywood movies in the horror genre that are available in dubbed Hindi versions. This list includes films like The Ring and The Grudge.

8 Best Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi that you should watch

1. Talk to Me (2023)

Running Time: 1 hour 35 mins

1 hour 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes

Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes Director: Danny and Michael Phillippou

Danny and Michael Phillippou Writer: Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman

Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video (rent), BookMyShow

Talk to Me came out of nowhere and created ripples across the globe with its intriguing and innovative plot. It follows the story of a group of friends who start calling spirits using an embalmed hand. However, things go horribly wrong later on when they go too far. The film is directed by Danny and Michael Phillippou who are known for making YouTube videos. Talk to Me is scary and innovative in equal measures and shouldn't be missed.

2. The Nun (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour 36 mins

1 hour 36 mins IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Star Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons

Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons Director: Corin Hardy

Corin Hardy Writer: Garry Dauberman

Garry Dauberman Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

The Nun is a spiritual spin-off of the horror film The Conjuring 2 and centers around a demon Nun who is an incarnation of Valak. Directed by Corin Hardy, the film explores one of the most terrifying original stories of a scary character. It is filled with goosebumps and genuine scares as well as amazing performances by Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons among others. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.

3. A Quiet Place (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour 30 mins

1 hour 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Star Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski Writer: John Krasinski, Bryan Woods, Scott Beck

John Krasinski, Bryan Woods, Scott Beck Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime

A Quiet Place is one of the most innovative horror films to come out in the past few decades. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a family struggles to survive the blind extraterrestrial creatures who have a heightened sense of hearing. It met with positive critical and commercial success and was followed by a sequel in 2020 titled A Quiet Place 2. The premise, the execution and the performances make it worth a watch.

4. Annabelle (2014)

Running Time: 1 hour 39 mins

1 hour 39 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Star Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard

Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard Director: John R. Leonetti

John R. Leonetti Writer: Gary Dauberman

Gary Dauberman Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to watch/OTT platform: JioCinema

Annabelle is a spin-off and prequel to the 2013 James Wan film The Conjuring and is inspired by a namesake doll by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton and Alfre Woodard and tells the story of a couple being terrorized by a vintage doll. It is a delight to watch if you are a horror movie fanatic.

5. The Conjuring (2013)

Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins

1 hour 52 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Star Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston, Shanley Caswell

Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston, Shanley Caswell Director: James Wan

James Wan Writer: Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes

Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Conjuring has already been mentioned in the list as it is easily one of the most influential horror films of the past few years. Directed by James Wan, the film was based on the real-life experiences that Ed and Lorraine Warren examined. It stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston and Shanley Caswell as a family who is being terrorized by a demon. The premise might sound cliche but its execution is everything. One can't afford to miss this masterpiece.

6. The Grudge (2004)

Running Time: 1 hour 31 mins

1 hour 31 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr, KaDee Strickland, Clea DuVall, Bill Pullman, Takako Fuji

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr, KaDee Strickland, Clea DuVall, Bill Pullman, Takako Fuji Director: Takashi Shimizu

Takashi Shimizu Writer: Stephen Susco

Stephen Susco Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

The Grudge is an official remake of the 2002 Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge and is directed by Takashi Shimizu who also helmed the original. It stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr, KaDee Strickland, Clea DuVall, Bill Pullman and Takako Fuji. The film tells the story of a nurse living in Japan who gets exposed to a sinister curse. Over the years, The Grudge has become a defining film in the genre and remains an engaging watch.

7. The Ring (2002)

Running Time: 1 hour 31 mins

1 hour 31 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

2002 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime

The Ring is directed by Gore Verbinski and written by Ehren Kruger. Just like The Grudge, this one is also based on Hideo Nakata's 1998 film Ring which itself was based on a novel. It stars Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, and Brian Cox and follows a mysterious tape that if someone watches, their demise is certain in seven days. The rest of the film follows the protagonist as she tries to unravel its mystery.

8. The Witch (2015)

Running Time: 1 hour 32 mins

1 hour 32 mins IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Star Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson

Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson Director: Robbert Eggers

Robbert Eggers Writer: Robbert Eggers

Robbert Eggers Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Written and directed by Robbert Eggers, The Witch is unlike any other horror movie on this list. Defying the conventions, this scary story relies on slow burn and tension that creates genuine terror. The film is set in 1630s New England who encounter forces of evil in the woods. It has an incredible performance by debutant Anya Taylor-Joy. The Witch is an underrated gem that is worth exploring.

