37 best horror movies on Netflix to give you chills

Do you love watching horror movies and then getting terrified for days? Well, you are not alone! Many people including me love movies in the horror genre because we enjoy the adrenaline rush of being scared, the jump scares, and moreover the great storyline. There are many horror movies on Netflix that you can watch to get some spooky and eerie vibes.

30 best horror movies on Netflix to watch

Top horror movies on Netflix of all time

1. It (2017)

This is one of the best coming-of-age supernatural horror movies based on the popular horror novel 'It' written by Stephen King.

The movie is also popularly known as It: Part 1 - The Losers' Club. The plot of the movie takes place in the summer of 1989 in the small town of Derry, Maine where a group of kids comes together to destroy an evil force who disguises himself as a clown and kills the children of the town.

From the beginning itself, the movie will keep you at the edge with its suspense. The movie got released in 2017 and was loved by all. The movie also received numerous awards and given the success of the movie, a sequel was released in 2019.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård

Director: Andy Muschietti

2. The Conjuring (2013)

If you are a die-hard fan of haunted movies, then there is no way you haven't heard of the famous paranormal experts - Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Many movies are based on real-life incidents investigated by the Warrens. The Conjuring movie too is based on a true incident and to date is considered one of the scariest horror movies on Netflix. It is about a family who after moving into a new house starts experiencing paranormal activities. They then take the help of paranormal experts, Warrens to fight the demon.

The Conjuring was released in 2013 and became a huge success instantly with a box office collection of $319.5 million. It received 22 award nominations and won 15 out of them.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor

Director: James Wan

3. Let Me In (2010)

Let Me In is an American romantic horror movie that shows the story of a young boy who is bullied a lot, and after getting tormented so much he becomes friends with a strange young female vampire. He, with her help, makes a plan to seek revenge on his tormentors.

The movie was an average success at the box office and earned a total of $24.1 million, as opposed to its budget of $20 million. However, most people liked the movie and it went on to win 14 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Elias Koteas, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins

Director: Matt Reeves

4. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Do you want to watch a movie that scares you but at some moments also makes you laugh? If yes, then do watch - The Cabin in the Woods as it is one of the best comedy horror movies on Netflix.

When five college friends go for a break at a remote cabin, little do they know that horror awaits them. The Cabin in the Woods was released in 2012 in the US and was a box office success. The movie got lots of appreciation from critics for its tone, performance, and screenplay.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Kristen Connolly, Anna Hutchison, Jesse Williams, Fran Kranz, Richard Jenkins, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Whitford

Director: Drew Goddard

5. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is one of the best horror movies of all time and can make you scared for days. Statutory warning - this movie is not for the faint-hearted, because it doesn't have just a few jump scares like shown in a typical horror movie, but provokes a feeling of terror that lasts until the end of the movie.

It is said that the movie is loosely based on a real incident that happened in Maryland, the US. This scary movie on Netflix is all about a girl who is possessed by an evil force, and her mother takes help from a priest to save her daughter's life. The movie mostly received positive reviews from critics and is considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

The movie won two Oscars in the category: Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium, and Best Sound by Academy Awards, the USA 1974.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Lee J. Cobb, Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max Von Sydow, Jack MacGowran, Kitty Winn, Jason Miller

Director: William Friedkin

6. It Follows (2015)

Get enthralled with this awesome psychological horror movie 'It Follows' directed by David Robert Mitchell. The movie was released in the year 2015 in the US and is about a young woman named Annie who faces supernatural events after being in a sexual encounter with her boyfriend. The movie was an instant hit and earned a total of $23.3 million against a budget of $1.3 million budget.

It Follows got lots of positive appreciation, especially for the film’s originality and Maika Monroe's phenomenal acting. The movie received 43 awards nominations, out of which it got 25 awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Maika Monroe, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Olivia Luccardi, Keir Gilchrist, Lili Sepe

Director: David Robert Mitchell

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

This 1984 American supernatural horror movie kicked off Johnny Depp's career and is considered one of the best horror movies on Netflix. Johnny Depp made a debut in this movie which is about a teenager Nancy Thompson who has to stay awake to prevent a serial killer from killing her and her friends.

A sequel was also made to the movie by the name A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. The movie is preserved in the US by the Library of Congress as being historically and culturally significant. The movie was nominated for a lot of awards and received 5 awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: John Saxon, Johnny Depp, Heather Langenkamp, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss, Nick Corri, Robert Englund

Director: Wes Craven

8. Bird Box (2018)

Starring the famous actor Sandra Bullock, this is one of the best horror movies on Netflix. This movie will tell you how people pull through different stunts for their survival.

The movie was released in 2018 and is about a mother and her two daughters who have to be courageous to fight against evil entities that force people to give up their life. The movie doesn't have a lot of jump scares but is a wonderful movie to see how she reaches a safe place with her kids, or whether she reaches it safely at all or not. Bird Box won 5 awards in total and the movie grossed a total of $19.8 million.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Danielle Macdonald, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson

Director: Susanne Bier

9. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

This surreal psychological thriller movie was released in 2020 that is about a young woman named Jessie Buckley who plans to go with her new boyfriend to his farm and meet his parents. After arriving at the secluded farm, she starts questioning everything that she thought she knew about herself and her boyfriend. Film critics appraised the movie for the acting performances of the actors and the cinematography.

The movie received a total of 111 award nominations and won 14 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, Jessie Buckley, David Thewlis

Director: Charlie Kaufman

10. The Boy (2016)

A nanny is shocked when she comes to know that she has to take care of a doll. She experiences many disturbing events that make her believe that the doll is alive. Did the story give you goosebumps? Well, The Boy for sure is one of the best horror movies on Netflix that you can watch to get scary chills.

It was released in 2016 and got lots of praise from the audience and film critics. It also got nominated for 6 awards, however, didn't win any. A sequel to the movie named Brahms: The Boy II, was released in 2020.

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Cast: Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans

Director: William Brent Bell

11. Creep (2014)

As the name suggests, the movie is creepy and full of jump scares. It is made on a different concept and showcases wonderful performances. Released in 2014, the movie is about a young videographer who is given a one-day job to record the last message of a dying man.

However, things take a turn when he notices that the man is behaving oddly. What happens next? Watch the movie on Netflix and find out for yourself. Upon release, it received positive reviews from film critics and was appreciated by the audience as well. A sequel to the movie with the same name was released in 2017. The movie also won 4 awards and is truly a masterpiece.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Cast: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice

Director: Patrick Brice

12. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Released in 2016, this is one of the favorite horror movies of many people. Ed and Lorraine Warren have a new case to solve in this movie - they are called by a single woman from North London to help her possessed daughter, and get the evil entity out of her.

There are so many great scenes in the movie that it is difficult to select one favorite scene from this classic film. The movie's storyline is so exciting that it will keep you at the edge of your seat until the end.

It won lots of prestigious awards and earned $321.8 million. This is a great movie to watch but make sure you are not alone because the scenes might scare you for days.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Frances O'Connor, Franka Potente, Madison Wolfe, Patrick Wilson, Simon McBurney

Director: James Wan

13. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil was released in 2016 and is one of the spookiest movies ever. The movie revolves around a widowed mother who lives with her daughters and invites an evil presence into her house unintentionally. The movie was released in 2016 and opened to a positive response from the audience upon its release.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso, Henry Thomas

Director: Mike Flanagan

14. The Nightingale (2018)

This is one of the greatest horror movies on Netflix in the suspense genre and follows the story of a young Irish woman named Clare who embarks on a journey to chase a British officer to seek revenge. What happens next will shock you, so get ready with a bucket full of popcorn and watch this great suspense horror film. The movie was released in 2018 and received lots of appreciation for its cinematography, performances, screenplay, and acknowledgment of racism in Australia.

The movie however was also controversial because it had various extreme graphic depictions of violence and molestation. The Nightingale received a total of 37 nominations, out of which it got 25 awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, Charlie Shotwell, Michael Sheasby, Aisling Franciosi, Harry Greenwood, Sam Claflin, Ewen Leslie

Director: Jennifer Kent

15. The Call (2013)

This is one of the top horror movies that was shot in just 25 days. The movie is about a veteran 911 operator who receives a call from a teenage girl who has been abducted, and then the operator realizes that she must go into her past to confront the killer and save the caller's life.

The movie isn't that horrifying but the mystery that unfolds with each scene passing by will give you goosebumps. The movie was released in 2013 and received mixed reviews from film critics. However, the performances of Berry and Breslin were applauded a lot. The Call was a box office hit and earned a total of $68.6 million.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Halle Berry, Morris Chestnut, Michael Eklund, Michael Imperioli, Abigail Breslin

Director: Brad Anderson

16. Raw (2016)

Raw is a great comedy horror movie and is about a young woman who is studying to be a vet but then something terrible happens to her that makes her crave human flesh. Sounds gross right? Well, Raw isn't a movie for the faint-hearted people! The movie was released in 2016 and received mixed reviews from critics.

The film critics mainly gave positive reviews for the movie's screenplay and direction. However, the movie also became controversial because of its graphic content.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Garance Marillier, Laurent Lucas, Ella Rumpf

Director: Julia Ducournau

17. Gerald's Game (2017)

Based on the novel Gerald's Game by the famous writer Stephen King, this movie was released in 2017 and to date, is considered one of the best horror movies on Netflix in the psychological horror genre. The movie follows the story of a couple who go to a remote lake house to bring the spark back into their married life. The wife is left handcuffed to the bed after the husband dies unexpectedly. Now, she must do everything in her will for survival.

The movie received appreciation from film critics for the actor's performance, direction, and themes. The movie won 4 awards and is a great mystery movie to watch.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood

Director: Mike Flanagan

18. The Ring (2002)

The Ring is one of the best old horror movies that can make you feel haunted at your own house for days. From the beginning to the end, the movie gives eerie vibes and will keep you engrossed. The movie is about a videotape that causes the death of anyone who watches it. A journalist investigates this videotape after her relative dies after watching it. We won't provide you with any spoilers- but the ending of the movie can haunt you for days to weeks.

The movie was released in 2002 and received positive reviews from the film critics who lauded the movie for the actor's performances, visuals, screenplay, and atmosphere. The Ring earned a total of $249 million worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing horror movies.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Naomi Watts, David Dorfman, Jane Alexander, Brian Cox, Martin Henderson, Daveigh Chase

Director: Gore Verbinski

19. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 2 is one of the best horror movies on Netflix ever made. This is a sequel to the Insidious movie released in 2010. This movie follows the life of Renai and Josh Lambert who think that they have defeated the evil spirit. But, this is far from the truth as they again start experiencing paranormal activities.

The movie is quite scary and we recommend you not to watch it alone if you are too easily frightened. Insidious: Chapter 2 was released in 2013 and was liked a lot by both the audience and film critics.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Barbara Hershey, Lin Shaye

Director: James Wan

20. Calibre (2018)

When two best friends Marcus and Vaughn plan a hunting trip and travel to a remote area, they don't know what horror awaits her. They face thrilling situations that they weren't prepared for. The movie was released in 2018 and was considered a hit.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Jack Lowden, Tony Curran, Martin McCann

Director: Matt Palmer

21. Cargo (2018)

Cargo is one of the best horror movies on Netflix in the post-apocalyptic horror drama genre. The movie takes place in Australia where after a pandemic, an infected father is trying to search for a new home for his child as well as protect the child from his own changing nature.

Cargo was released in 2018 worldwide and is a great horror movie to watch.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Cast: Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, David Gulpilil, Natasha Wanganeen, Simone Landers, Susie Porter, Caren Pistorius

Director: Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke

22. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

This is one of the best Hollywood horror movies on Netflix that will blow your mind away. The movie is about a photographer who meets a teacher, falls in love with her, and goes on a holiday with her. However, things soon turn ugly when the teacher holds him captive in an apartment in Berlin.

The movie was released in 2017 and received mostly positive reviews, with most of them praising the movie for its atmosphere and actors' performances. The movie received 23 award nominations and won 1 award.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt

Director: Cate Shortland

23. His House (2020)

His House is one of the best horror movies on Netflix and was released in 2020. The story is about a refugee couple who tries to adjust to their new life in a town after their narrow escape from a war in Sudan. However, they still have problems to face as this new town has an evil that wants to destroy everything.

The movie received widespread acclaim and is a great suspense horror movie to watch this weekend.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith, Sope Dirisu

Director: Remi Weekes

24. The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual is a wonderfully made horror movie that follows the story of four college friends who plan to go hiking after the demise of their friend. But, unfortunately, they take a wrong turn that leads them to the forest of Norse legend, where an evil force exists.

The movie is based on a novel of the same name written by Adam Nevil in 2011.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Cast: Sam Troughton, Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier

Director: David Bruckner

25. Fear Street Part One (2021)

The first installment of the famous movie Fear Street was released in 2021 and was largely influenced by the movie Scream. It is an absolute blast from start to finish and revolves around teenage friends who encounter an ancient evil who is known for killing people brutally. The movie although is a horror one, also shows romantic scenes that set it apart from other horror movies.

So, if you are looking for a movie that has spooky elements along with some romance and comedy, then go for this one. The movie received so much love from the audience that two more sequels were released with the same name later.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Fred Hechinger, Olivia Scott Welch, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Julia Rehwald, Maya Hawke

Director: Leigh Janiak

26. Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak is one of the best horror movies on Netflix and is a great gothic romance movie written by Del Toro and Matthew Robbins.

The movie is about an aspiring author who finds herself torn between the temptation of a mysterious entity and the affection for her childhood friend. She tries to escape her past and unfortunately lands in a house that can feel everything.

The movie was released in 2015 and grossed a total of $74 million worldwide. Crimson Peak received 42 award nominations and won 6 awards including Best Horror Film, Best Production Design for Thomas E. Sanders, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Jim Beaver, Charlie Hunnam

Director: Guillermo del Toro

27. Christine (1983)

Directed by the famous director John Carpenter, this movie was released in 1983. It is a famous supernatural thriller horror movie and is based on a novel of the same name written by Stephen King. The movie is about a boy Arnie Cunningham who loves to study and buys a car that is evil and has a mind of its own. Soon, he starts experiencing some changes in his nature and becomes jealous and possessive.

The movie is one of the best horror movies on Netflix and upon release, it grossed $21 million at the box office. The movie is considered a cult classic and a remake of the film is in development.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Keith Gordon, Alexandra Paul, John Stockwell, Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton

Director: John Carpenter

28. Monster House (2006)

It is one of the best movies based on a haunted house and will give you eerie vibes throughout. It is a one-of-a-kind computer-animated horror movie that follows the story of three teenagers who discover a house that is a living and breathing monster. The movie was released in 2006 and upon release and was a commercial and critical success.

The movie was also nominated for Oscar in the category Best Animated Feature Film of the Year by Academy Awards, USA 2007.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Kevin James, Kathleen Turner, Catherine O'Hara, Fred Willard

Director: Gil Kenan

29. Hush (2016)

The movie is about a deaf and dumb writer who lives in deep forests away from the main city to live in solitude. One day, a killer wearing a mask appears at her window and now she must fight for her life in silence. The movie was released in 2016 and was heavily praised by the audience and film critics. Although the movie has a simple story, its suspense elements will keep you enthralled.

Hush won 2 awards and is one of the best movies on Netflix in the survival horror genre.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Kate Siegel

Director: Mike Flanagan

30. Unfriended (2014)

This is the first feature film that was entirely set on a computer screen and was produced in the Screenlife format. Released in 2014, it is one of the top-notch horror movies on Netflix in the supernatural horror genre.

The movie is about a supernatural force that haunts a group of online chatroom friends. Film critics gave the movie mixed reviews but it was a massive box-office success and earned $62 million. In fact, a stand-alone sequel of the film was released in 2018 by the name Unfriended: Dark Web.

The movie won 3 awards and is a great movie to watch this weekend.

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Cast: Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm, Will Peltz, Courtney Halverson, Renee Olstead, Jacob Wysocki, Heather Sossaman

Director: Leo Gabriadze

31. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

A typical old-age horror movie, Velvet Buzzsaw was released in 2019 and follows the story of a supernatural entity who seeks revenge from those artists who allow their greed to get in the way of their art.

Velvet Buzzsaw is a popular satirical horror film that received mixed reviews from film critics and also won the award 'Brit to Watch' by Newport Beach Film Festival 2020.

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Collette, Rene Russo, Tom Sturridge, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, John Malkovich

Director: Dan Gilroy

32. Before I Wake (2016)

This movie is popularly known as Somnia in international countries and is one of the most popular horror movies in the dark fantasy niche. Before I Wake was released in 2016 and received favorable reviews from film critics.

The movie is about a lovable couple who adopt an 8-year-old orphaned child and then their life turns upside down. That is because the child is mysterious as his dreams and nightmares come alive as he sleeps.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Kate Bosworth, Jacob Tremblay, Annabeth Gish, Thomas Jane, Dash Mihok, Topher Bousquet

Director: Mike Flanagan

33. Incarnate (2016)

Directed by Brad Peyton, the Incarnate movie highlights the story of a renowned scientist who possesses the power to enter the subconscious mind of anyone who is possessed. He uses his power to save a young boy from a demon.

The movie was released in 2016 and was a moderate success at the box office.

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, John Pirruccello, Keir O'Donnell, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, Matt Nable

Director: Brad Peyton

34. Sinister (2012)

Sinister is one of the best Hollywood horror movies on Netflix released in 2012. The movie is about writer Ellison Oswalt who writes about true crime stories and finds a box of movies in his home. Sounds weird right? Well, after watching the movies, he realizes that the story of the murder he is currently working on is actually done by a serial killer who was quite popular in the 1960s.

Film critics gave the movie positive reviews and appreciated it for its direction, cinematography, acting, atmosphere, and music. However, some critics also said that the movie had lots of unnecessary jump scares and horror cliches. Sinister grossed a total of $87.7 million and was a box office success.

The movie also received 14 nominations and got 3 awards.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Fred Thompson, Juliet Rylance, Clare Foley, James Ransone, Michael Hall D'Addario

Director: Scott Derrickson

35. Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020)

If you want to watch one of the greatest horror movies on Netflix in the comedy genre then go for this one. Released in 2020, the movie follows a group of teenagers who try to protect their neighborhood from vampires.

The movie isn't that terrifying but has a great storyline and suspense elements that will make you glue to your television.

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Cast: Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III, Sarah Gadon

Director: Oz Rodriguez

36. Cam (2018)

Won't you be terrified if your social media account is hacked by someone? Well, we all will be scared if something of this sort happens to us.

The story's concept revolves around the same - the account of a young girl Alice gets stolen by her look-alike, and then she sets out to find who this mysterious woman is.

Released in 2018, it is one of the best horror movies on Netflix and was positively received by critics, with most critics praising the movie for its atmosphere and direction.

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Cast: Madeline Brewer, Melora Walters, Patch Darragh, Imani Hakim, Devin Druid, Michael Dempsey

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

37. Sweetheart (2019)

Sweetheart's movie is about Jenn - a shipwreck survivor who finds herself on an uninhabited small island. However, she soon realizes that she is not completely alone and now she has to find ways to not only survive but also fight a sea monster that comes out every night.

The movie's name can make anyone confused as people might think that it is a sweet, light-hearted movie, however, it is a film that will for sure give you goosebumps.

Kiersey Clemons won the award for 'Best Actress' by Austin Fantastic Fest in 2019 for the movie.

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Cast: Kiersey Clemons, Andrew Crawford, Hanna Mangan-Lawrence, Emory Cohen

Director: J. D. Dillard

Other honorable mentions of the best horror movies on Netflix:

Fear Street: Part Two (2021) Fear Street: Part Three (2021) Don't Listen (2020) The Bridge Curse (2020) #Alive (2020) 1922 (2017) Hell Fest (2018) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) Pet Sematary (1983) Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

This was our list of the top-rated horror movies on Netflix. Haunted movies are loved by many people, so you can binge-watch these movies with your family and loved ones to spend time leisurely. Just grab a bucket of popcorn and stream these movies to give you an adrenaline rush.

Also Read: 10 best Angelina Jolie movies