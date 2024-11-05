Top Gun: Maverick Star Monica Barbaro Recalls Receiving THIS ‘Weirdest Advice’

Actress Monica Barbaro won our hearts with her acting skills in Top Gun: Maverick. But she truly impressed us with her candidness as well. She recently shared about receiving a piece of advice about trimming her eyelashes.

Barbaro appeared at Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Savannah Film Festival. She shared, “There's definitely a lot of that. There's just a lot of opinions and you just kind of have to filter through what works for you and not.”

The actress recalled the “weirdest advice” she ever got was during the very initial commercial she shot. She said that there was a woman, who did her makeup, told her that she had long eyelashes and that she should “probably trim them.”

The actress added, “I didn't take it like that. I mean, I was just like, 'Oh, okay.'" Barbaro continued that in her mind she said that she would not be doing that. The Fubar star said that when one hears an advice that they are not sure of taking it, they should just trust that instinct. She added that one could be told to do “crazy” stuff like trimming their eyelashes off.

During the conversation, she also spoke about how little control actors have. While seemingly giving examples, the actress said that one could find out later that the producer actually decided to hire their friend.

She said that she did not believe that before expressing that she felt it was all within her control. Barbaro added that it was essential to pay attention to what can be controlled, which includes preparing, one’s vision as an artist, and one’s connection with oneself. She added, “So important to have because it can be so impersonal.”

Advertisement

The actress expressed that one has to be familiar with the artist they want to be, “but there's so much about it that just also has nothing to do with you."

During the event, other actors, including Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Savannah Lee Smith, Austin Abrams, Ethan Herisse, and Ebony Osidiab, also spoke during the discussion to garner a spot on the set in the first place, per Entertainment Weekly.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder