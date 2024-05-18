Is King Charles Officially Richer Than Queen Elizabeth? Find Out As Monarch’s Net Worth Gets Revealed

King Charles has been announced to be richer than Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sunday Times 2024 Rich List, the King of England stands in the 28th position with a net worth of around $770 million.

The late queen was estimated to be worth $428 million, but her son is worth $300 million more. Her royal highness died in 2022, after which the possessions of the late monarch were split amongst her family members as per her will.

Who stands higher than King Charles on the Rich List?

A royal who surpasses the monarch on the list is Hugh Grosvenor. Grosvenor is the godfather of Prince George and holds the title of Duke of Westminster. His family's worth is 12.8 billion, more than King Charles’ most valuable assets.

The most expensive things the head of state owns are his palaces in Balmoral and Sandringham Estates in England. According to the former aide of King Charles, the monarch “managed to rebuild his wealth by saving profits earned from his former $1 billion estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana cost him $21 million.” After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the Duchy of Cornwall was inherited by Prince William. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Charles officially became the King of England in May 2023 after being coronated on May 6th. The monarch and Queen Camilla celebrated the first coronation anniversary last week after the King was diagnosed with cancer in February. The royal couple kept their celebrations low-key, keeping the monarch’s health as the top priority.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is King Charles Planning To Strengthen His Reign Amid Abdication Rumors? Report

King Charles public duties amidst cancer treatment

King Charles commenced his public duties on April 30 while undergoing cancer treatment. His Royal Highness, along with Queen Camilla, visited the Macmillan Cancer Center to meet with the patients and medical experts. The King followed up on the advancements of medical technologies to detect the disease in its early stages.

In February, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the King’s health condition and noting that he would be working from behind the doors of the palace until he felt fit to be back in the public eye. Weeks later, Princess Kate, too, announced she was undergoing chemotherapy as cancer was detected in her body after abdominal surgery.

ALSO READ: Former Royal Staffer Alleges Prince William Is Stopping King Charles From Reuniting With Younger Son Prince Harry