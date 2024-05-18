All of Aaron Rodgers Games for 2024 Season: Prime Time, Monday Night and More
Check out all of Aaron Rodgers games for 2024 season, Prime Time, Monday Night and more as the New York Jets quarterback returns on pitch.
Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for an NFL return after his season-ending injury during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The season last year for the 40-year-old didn't go as it was expected after he tore his Achilles. His side went on to miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season after finishing 7-10.
Meanwhile, the four-time NFL MVP is expected to be back against the Minnesota Vikings which will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the franchise enters the new season being optimistic.
Aaron Rodgers games for the 2024 season
The New York Jets will kick off Monday Night Football in San Francisco against the NFC defending champion 49ers, so Aaron Rodgers' first game will be near his hometown of Chico, California.
The New York Jets are set to play six prime-time games this season, the maximum allowed by the league. Four of these games will take place at home. Additionally, they will be featured in a standalone window game on October 6 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. These are the exciting prime-time matchups the Jets will be a part of.
Week 1
- Jets at Niners (MNF)
Week 3
- New England Patriots at Jets (TNF)
Week 6
- Buffalo Bills at Jets (MNF)
Week 7
- Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)
Week 9
- Houston Texans at Jets (TNF)
Week 11
- Indianapolis Colts at Jets (SNF)
Aaron Rodgers full 2024-25 schedule
Week 1
- September 9 at 8:15 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
Week 2
- September 15 at 1 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
Week 3
- September 19 at 8:15 p.m. vs. New England Patriots
Week 4
- September 29 at 1 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos
Week 5
- October 6 at 9:30 a.m. in London, at Minnesota Vikings
Week 6
- October 14 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7
- Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 8
- October 27 at 1 p.m. at New England Patriots
Week 9
- October 31 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
Week 10
- November 10 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
Week 11
- November 17 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 12
- Bye week
Week 13
- December 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 14
- December 8 at 1 p.m. at Miami Dolphins
Week 15
- December 15 at 1 p.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16
- December 22 at 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 17
- December 29 at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
Week 18
- TBD vs. Miami Dolphins
ALSO READ: Fans React to NFL’s Collaboration With Netflix for Christmas Day Games; Details Inside