'It's A New Infection Not Chronic': Reality TV Star Leah McSweeney On Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis That Left Her 'Shook'

Leah McSweeney is shaken by her Lyme infection diagnosis!

The Real Housewives of New York fame shared a post of her recent blood test on Instagram and broke the news of her Lyme disease diagnosis. She urges fans to "please send success stories of healing from Lyme" to get the motivation to fight off the disease.

Leah McSweeney has been diagnosed with Lyme disease

The reality star, 41, was “shook” by the diagnosis but also revealed that it’s not chronic or life-threatening. "Apologies to all my friends who I've canceled on in the past couple months cus I was feeling like s---," she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is an illness caused by a tick bite that carries the borrelia bacteria. Celebrities like Bella Hadid have also shared their experience with the infection.

The condition can also become severe, with side effects like loss of vision and joint pain, effects on the immune system and heart rate, and arthritis. According to the clinic, the ticks with the Lyme bacteria are found in the Midwestern and northwestern regions of the U.S.

McSweeney’s lawsuit against Andy Cohen

This isn’t the first time the RHONY star has made headlines! The diagnosis came in the midst of her legal battle with talk show host Andy Cohen. She sued him and Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, and other production companies over a “rotted” work culture.

The lawsuit claimed that she experienced an unsafe environment induced with substance and alcohol abuse and no accommodation for dealing with her "mental health disorders."

"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or, you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care because this is the truth," she said back in March on the show Addiction Talk.

The legal battle is now completed, and the accusations against Cohen have been nullified due to a lack of evidence.