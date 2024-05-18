Former Royal Staffer Alleges Prince William Is Stopping King Charles From Reuniting With Younger Son Prince Harry

The British Royal family is currently going through difficult times, seemingly facing a crisis since Buckingham Palace revealed in February of this year that the 75-year-old King Charles III had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Now, amid news of his cancer battle, rumors suggest that his younger son, Prince Harry, wants to reconcile with his father. However, a former royal staffer recently told the Daily Telegraph that his elder brother, Prince William, is allegedly preventing King Charles from reuniting with the Duke of Sussex.

Read below what the former royal palace official has said about the ongoing drama between the members of the British royal family as Harry reportedly failed to meet his father during his recent UK visit.

ALSO READ: Was Prince Harry Offered Royal Residence By King Charles After Windsor Castle Rejection? Find Out Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

King Charles reportedly refused to meet Prince Harry during his recent visit to London

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, recently traveled to London to celebrate and attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral.

His visit to London sparked further rumors that, despite King Charles's meet-and-greet with members at a Buckingham Palace garden party, the King couldn't meet his son as reportedly his schedule was packed. During his visit, there were rumors that King Charles allegedly refused to meet his son.

However, Prince Harry's spokesperson shut down the claims by releasing a statement. Per Daily Mirror, the statement reads, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program,” noting “The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Nigeria Trip Part Of Netflix's Deal? Report

Is Prince William allegedly stopping Prince Harry from reuniting with their father, King Charles III?

Prince Harry's previous surprising revelations against the royal family in his memoir Spare and his bombshell Netflix series Harry & Meghan, featuring his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have often put him in the spotlight.

Many sources claimed that his reported shocking disclosure against Queen Camilla and other royal members in his memoir has deeply hurt his father, King Charles, one of the reasons he might avoid meeting his son.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry in Nigeria; Says 'You See Why I'm Married to Him'

Recently, a former palace official spilled the beans to the Daily Telegraph on the potential reason why King Charles reportedly did not reunite with Harry. The source claimed that his elder brother, Prince William, is allegedly stopping their father from reuniting with Prince Harry.

Per Cosmopolitan.com, the former palace official told the outlet, “There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry. This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.”