The Viewer Star Joy Behar Advices Jennifer Lopez To Stay Mum In Public Amid Actress’s Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck

The Viewer star Joy Behar advises Jennifer Lopez to keep her mouth shut in public amidst J.Lo’s divorce rumors with Ben Affleck. The actress-singer and Affleck have had a rocky marriage since the beginning, but sources close to the couple have confirmed that the duo are officially parting ways. Behar has herself gone through a divorce and said that people will buzz.

During Friday’s live broadcast, the TV host shared, "Not that we want to gossip about people. We don't because we're talking about a friend of the show.”

What did Joy Behar say about Jennifer Lopez’s recurring romance with Ben Affleck?

During her live broadcast, Behar pointed out the Marry Me actress and Ben’s rekindled romance, as the duo briefly dated in 2005. The TV host advised the Hollywood star not to let the public know of her personal life. Behar said, "When you go around shouting your love from the rooftops, it gets tricky when things don't go well. My advice is to keep your mouth shut.”

The 81-year-old added, "I don't even tell [my second husband] Steve I love him in public. I don't say it in private either, but still. Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce, and everybody says, 'Oh, you see!?'"

Behar’s comments struck a chord with the audience after Lopez talked about her love life in her recent studio album, This Is Me... Now. The actress talked about her relationship with her husband and getting together with him for the second time after a decade.

Legal experts’ comments on Affleck and Lopez’s relationship

After some critics put out their views on the potential divorce of the celebrity couple, the legal experts commented on the relationship the pair shares. One of the panelists claimed, "They are in love. The world's on fire. I just know it. What I don't like is that I know the world is on fire, but true love exists; it's still here. They love each other. Stop hating on true love because maybe you don't have it in your life."

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Ana Navaro shared that J.Lo is like the “Puerto Rican Liz Taylor.” The actor further added that the Hustlers actress is "addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple, to romance. She's wonderful for the marriage industry."

Neither of the duo has yet given any statements regarding the divorce.

