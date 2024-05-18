15 best Manisha Koirala movies that made us fall hard for her

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala is back in action and how. She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi playing Mallikajaan and made everyone a huge fan of her. However, much before this, there have been some of the best Manisha Koirala movies that prove that she was always a fine artist.

15 best Manisha Koirala movies that are too good to miss:-

Bombay

Cast : Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Nassar

: Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Nassar Director : Mani Ratnam

: Mani Ratnam IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Genre : Drama/Romance

: Drama/Romance Release Year: 1995

In this movie, a Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love in a small village and move to Mumbai. However, growing religious tensions and erupting riots threaten to tear their family apart. What happens next makes the movie worth your time.

2. Dil Se…

Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Director : Mani Ratnam

: Mani Ratnam IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Genre : Romantic Thriller

: Romantic Thriller Release Year: 1998

A radio broadcaster’s intense attraction to a mysterious woman opens the door to powerful emotions and desires. Manisha plays the character of Meghna in this one which is one of the fans’ favourite films of all time.

3. Khamoshi: The Musical

Cast : Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan

: Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Genre : Musical/Drama

: Musical/Drama Release Year: 1996

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, this SLB classic is the story of a daughter of deaf-mute parents who discovers her love for music and seeks their understanding. This is indeed one of the best Manisha Koirala movies of all time.

4. Company

Cast : Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala

: Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala Director : Ram Gopal Varma

: Ram Gopal Varma IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Genre : Crime/Drama

: Crime/Drama Release Year: 2002

Chandu, a small-time gangster, joins forces with Malik to become the most notorious gangster in Mumbai. In this film, Manisha portrays the character of Saroja, and you can catch the movie on Zee 5.

5. 1942: A Love Story

Cast : Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala

: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala Director : Vidhu Vinod Chopra

: Vidhu Vinod Chopra IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Genre : Romance/Drama

: Romance/Drama Release Year: 1994

A young Indian couple, hailing from affluent families, find themselves entangled in the Indian revolutionary movement of the 1940s. Their journey is nothing short of remarkable and is definitely worth adding to your watchlist. You can stream this gem on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Akele Hum Akele Tum

Cast : Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Master Adil

: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Master Adil Director : Mansoor Khan

: Mansoor Khan IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Genre : Drama/Romance

: Drama/Romance Release Year: 1995

An estranged couple battles for the custody of their only son. This one’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and is one of the best Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala movies to watch.

7 . Mann - Soul’s Heart

Cast : Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore

: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore Director : Indra Kumar

: Indra Kumar IMDb Rating : 6.1

: 6.1 Genre : Romance/Drama

: Romance/Drama Release Year: 1999

A young woman Priya Verma (Manisha) falls in love with a handsome playboy Karan Dev Singh (Amir Khan) aboard a Singapore to India cruise. Watch this one Amazon Prime Video.

8. Agni Sakshi

Cast : Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala

: Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala Director : Partho Ghosh

: Partho Ghosh IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Genre : Thriller/Drama

: Thriller/Drama Release Year: 1996

Newly married Suraj and Shivangi meet Vishwanath, who claims Shivangi is his wife. Watch out for this one on Zee 5 for an intriguing narrative.

9. Lajja

Cast : Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit

: Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Genre : Drama

: Drama Release Year: 2001

Four women from different places fight for their rights and dignity against social norms and injustice. This is available to watch for free on Jio Cinema.

10. Indian

Cast : Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala

: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala Director : Shankar

: Shankar IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Genre : Action/Drama

: Action/Drama Release Year: 1996

A veteran freedom fighter takes justice into his own hands using ancient martial arts. The slight flavor of romance in it just makes it a full paisa-wasool movie.

11. Sanju

Cast : Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal

: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Genre : Biography/Drama

: Biography/Drama Release Year: 2018

This one is a biographical account of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt where Manisha played the character of his mother and veteran actress Nargis Dutt.

12. Dear Maya

Cast : Manisha Koirala, Madiha Imam

: Manisha Koirala, Madiha Imam Director : Sunaina Bhatnagar

: Sunaina Bhatnagar IMDb Rating : 6.1

: 6.1 Genre : Drama/Romance

: Drama/Romance Release Year: 2017

Two young girls decide to bring joy to an elderly woman who has been living in seclusion for years. Watch out for this one on PLEX.

13. Chehere: A Modern Day Classic

Cast : Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Gulshan Grover

: Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Gulshan Grover Director : Rohit Kaushik

: Rohit Kaushik IMDb Rating : 6.4

: 6.4 Genre : Mystery/Thriller

: Mystery/Thriller Release Year: 2015

Chehre, a captivating murder mystery, unfolds within the walls of a grand mansion, where hidden secrets are revealed and suspense takes center stage. You can now enjoy the thrilling experience of Chehre on Jio Cinema.

14. Bhoot Returns

Cast : Manisha Koirala, J.D. Chakravarthi

: Manisha Koirala, J.D. Chakravarthi Director : Ram Gopal Varma

: Ram Gopal Varma IMDb Rating : 2.6

: 2.6 Genre : Horror

: Horror Release Year: 2012

In this narrative, a family moves into a haunted house, and strange occurrences begin to unfold. The movie is available to experience on YouTube and Zee 5.

15. Shehzada (2023)

Cast : Manisha Koirala, Harshvardhan Rane

: Manisha Koirala, Harshvardhan Rane Director : Irfan Kamal

: Irfan Kamal IMDb Rating : 4.5

: 4.5 Genre : Action/Comedy/Drama

: Action/Comedy/Drama Release Year: 2023

This is a story of love, revenge, and redemption where Valmiki and Randeep switch their newborn sons. Years later, Bantu discovers his true identity and seeks love and protection from his biological parents, the Jindals.

Manisha Koirala has served versatility in the industry and has carved a niche for herself. Now with her comeback in Heeramandi, fans are awaiting what more the actress has to serve. Tell us @pinkvilla which of these Manisha Koirala movies is your favorite and we’ll tell you ours.

