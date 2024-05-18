15 best Manisha Koirala movies that made us fall hard for her
Heeramandi’s Mallikajaan is ruling hearts but this isn’t the actress’ first memorable performance. Watch these 15 best Manisha Koirala movies as proof of her skills.
Veteran actress Manisha Koirala is back in action and how. She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi playing Mallikajaan and made everyone a huge fan of her. However, much before this, there have been some of the best Manisha Koirala movies that prove that she was always a fine artist.
15 best Manisha Koirala movies that are too good to miss:-
- Bombay
- Cast: Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Nassar
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Release Year: 1995
In this movie, a Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love in a small village and move to Mumbai. However, growing religious tensions and erupting riots threaten to tear their family apart. What happens next makes the movie worth your time.
2. Dil Se…
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Genre: Romantic Thriller
- Release Year: 1998
A radio broadcaster’s intense attraction to a mysterious woman opens the door to powerful emotions and desires. Manisha plays the character of Meghna in this one which is one of the fans’ favourite films of all time.
3. Khamoshi: The Musical
- Cast: Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Genre: Musical/Drama
- Release Year: 1996
Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, this SLB classic is the story of a daughter of deaf-mute parents who discovers her love for music and seeks their understanding. This is indeed one of the best Manisha Koirala movies of all time.
4. Company
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Genre: Crime/Drama
- Release Year: 2002
Chandu, a small-time gangster, joins forces with Malik to become the most notorious gangster in Mumbai. In this film, Manisha portrays the character of Saroja, and you can catch the movie on Zee 5.
5. 1942: A Love Story
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Release Year: 1994
A young Indian couple, hailing from affluent families, find themselves entangled in the Indian revolutionary movement of the 1940s. Their journey is nothing short of remarkable and is definitely worth adding to your watchlist. You can stream this gem on Amazon Prime Video.
6. Akele Hum Akele Tum
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Master Adil
- Director: Mansoor Khan
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Release Year: 1995
An estranged couple battles for the custody of their only son. This one’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and is one of the best Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala movies to watch.
7 . Mann - Soul’s Heart
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore
- Director: Indra Kumar
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Release Year: 1999
A young woman Priya Verma (Manisha) falls in love with a handsome playboy Karan Dev Singh (Amir Khan) aboard a Singapore to India cruise. Watch this one Amazon Prime Video.
8. Agni Sakshi
- Cast: Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala
- Director: Partho Ghosh
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Release Year: 1996
Newly married Suraj and Shivangi meet Vishwanath, who claims Shivangi is his wife. Watch out for this one on Zee 5 for an intriguing narrative.
9. Lajja
- Cast: Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2001
Four women from different places fight for their rights and dignity against social norms and injustice. This is available to watch for free on Jio Cinema.
10. Indian
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala
- Director: Shankar
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Genre: Action/Drama
- Release Year: 1996
A veteran freedom fighter takes justice into his own hands using ancient martial arts. The slight flavor of romance in it just makes it a full paisa-wasool movie.
11. Sanju
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Genre: Biography/Drama
- Release Year: 2018
This one is a biographical account of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt where Manisha played the character of his mother and veteran actress Nargis Dutt.
12. Dear Maya
- Cast: Manisha Koirala, Madiha Imam
- Director: Sunaina Bhatnagar
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Release Year: 2017
Two young girls decide to bring joy to an elderly woman who has been living in seclusion for years. Watch out for this one on PLEX.
13. Chehere: A Modern Day Classic
- Cast: Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Gulshan Grover
- Director: Rohit Kaushik
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Release Year: 2015
Chehre, a captivating murder mystery, unfolds within the walls of a grand mansion, where hidden secrets are revealed and suspense takes center stage. You can now enjoy the thrilling experience of Chehre on Jio Cinema.
14. Bhoot Returns
- Cast: Manisha Koirala, J.D. Chakravarthi
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 2.6
- Genre: Horror
- Release Year: 2012
In this narrative, a family moves into a haunted house, and strange occurrences begin to unfold. The movie is available to experience on YouTube and Zee 5.
15. Shehzada (2023)
- Cast: Manisha Koirala, Harshvardhan Rane
- Director: Irfan Kamal
- IMDb Rating: 4.5
- Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Release Year: 2023
This is a story of love, revenge, and redemption where Valmiki and Randeep switch their newborn sons. Years later, Bantu discovers his true identity and seeks love and protection from his biological parents, the Jindals.
Manisha Koirala has served versatility in the industry and has carved a niche for herself. Now with her comeback in Heeramandi, fans are awaiting what more the actress has to serve. Tell us @pinkvilla which of these Manisha Koirala movies is your favorite and we’ll tell you ours.
