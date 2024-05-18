Olivia Munn's 'Bravery' Inspires Amy Schumer To Get Her Annual Mammogram Screening; Urges People To 'Schedule' Theirs

Amy Schumer is taking care of her health, thanks to Olivia Munn!

The I Feel Pretty actress gives a shoutout to a fellow actress for her “bravery” in sharing her breast cancer diagnosis journey. Schumer urges people to get their tests done, “schedule yours today” she wrote on her Instagram story on May 16.

Amy Schumer praises Olivia Munn in sweet Instagram story

On Thursday, May 16, the Trainwreck actress revealed that she got her annual mammogram screening after hearing Munn’s inspiring journey of fighting breast cancer. “I love you, @oliviamunn. I just got my annual mammogram because of your bravery,” she wrote in her story.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a mammogram is an X-ray used to detect early signs of breast cancer, which goes “up to three years before it can be felt.” Munn shared her shocking Cancer diagnosis with the world in March 2024. She was found to have bilateral cancer with luminal B cells, which is an aggressive and fast-moving type of breast cancer.

Over the course of her treatment, the X-men Apocalypse actress underwent four major surgeries and a double mastectomy and was medically induced to reduce the production of luminal B. "The hormone suppression therapy is brutal, and it gave me next level debilitating exhaustion," she revealed on Good Morning America. Munn shares her two-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp with John Mulaney and opens up about having mom guilt amidst her treatment. "I wasn't able to be there for my baby," she said.

Schumer’s recent health scare

In February, the Life and Beth actress was faced with a medical crisis of her own. She disclosed her Cushing syndrome diagnosis, which is a rare hormonal disorder that flares due to rising levels of cortisol.

When fans started pointing out her “puffier” face, she went to get it checked while doing her press tour for Life and Beth season 2. "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time,” she told People at the time.

She recalled being scared for her life and not being able to watch her son grow up while undergoing the tedious treatments. However, her disease is under control, and that was “the greatest news imaginable.”