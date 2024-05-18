John Krasinski And Ryan Reynolds Reveal Why They Think Steve Carell's Character In IF Is Most 'Heartfelt' In Movie

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski think alike when it comes to picking their favorite character from their latest film. Krasinski's directorial IF is out in theaters, and the cast of the movie is assembled for an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The actors, along with Cailey Fleming, discussed the characters and voiceover artists portraying them in the film. When asked which of the characters was the most loved out of all, the celebrities answered in a jiffy. It was none other than Steve Carell’s Blue.

What did Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski say about Steve Carell’s character in IF?

In his conversation with the media portal, Ryan Reynolds revealed that, out of every character in the movie, he could most relate to Steve Carell’s Blue. The Deadpool star said, "I think Steve Carell. He is so close to Blue. Everyone kind of equates him with funny, but the man has also done some dark, deep, beautiful, emotional work. I think he's so; I don't know; just sitting next to him in interviews, I feel lucky. I just adore this guy."

Agreeing with Reynolds, Krasinski, too, said, "It's true. When I was writing Blue, I was writing it for Steve as Steve, and Steve had no idea if he was going to say yes. And I wrote it because, yes, he's very funny, but it is true, he's so heartfelt and sweet and very vulnerable. He's willing to open himself up, and that's why I think the whole Blue scene might be my favorite scene in the movie."

Steve Carell voiced the character of Blue, who looks like a giant fuzzy gobble and has been color-blind since childhood. Reynolds shared that "for a character that is so large and so purple, he has so much humanity. I mean, it's so much humanity. And also, Steve is genuinely—I don't think voice acting gets enough credit because he's creating micro facial expressions with his voice and it's pretty amazing. It's a pretty wild sight to see."

Who all voiced the characters of IF?

Apart from Reynolds, Krasinski, and Carell, the actors who came on board to voice the characters in IF include George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Christopher Meloni, Maya Rudolph, Blake Lively and others.

IF is the story of a young girl who imagines her friends coming to life. The synopsis read, “After discovering she can see everyone's imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

IF is available to watch in theaters.