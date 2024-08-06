Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's relationship has not changed despite the recent news of his ex-girlfriend Christina Hall's divorce. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the rumor circulating that Zellweger, 55, Anstead's girlfriend of more than three years, is worried about her relationship with the host of Radford Reborn, is "totally laughable."

Anstead had been married to the 41-year-old HGTV star in 2018, and the two of them divorced in 2021. The two share a 4-year-old son. Hudson is their four-year-old son. After their divorce, the former couple fought a bitter custody battle and frequently showed their estrangement in public. Hudson is currently under their joint custody.

Christina is now single after her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences, according to records that PEOPLE was able to access.

Christina has openly blamed Josh for their split citing his alleged actions. She didn't have any children during her brief marriage with Josh, although she does have three children from her previous marriages.

Following their divorce, Christina appeared to be reaching out to her former partner on social media when she recently liked a picture of their son and re-followed Anstead.

First, Hall was married to Tarek, her co-star in Flip or Flop from 2009 to 2016. They formalized their divorce in January 2018 and share two children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.

Advertisement

Zellweger and Anstead have been officially dating each other since June 2021. They initially connected on the set of his Discovery+ program Celebrity IOU Joyride. The two who spend a lot of time together, prefer to keep their relationship private most of the time.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider Almost Made A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine; Details Inside