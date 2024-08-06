Ryan Reynolds Reveals Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider Almost Made A Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine; Details Inside

Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, not only revived the franchise but also gave homage to the Marvel films that were developed by 20th Century Fox, including Fantastic Four and Blade, to name a few. When Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy set out to create what is now Deadpool & Wolverine, they had the intention to bring those lost heroes back!

Chris Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch from Fantastic Four, Jennifer Garner returned as Elektra, and Wesley Snipes reprised his iconic character Blade. They beat Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as being the oldest MCU superhero. Channing Tatum also appeared as Gambit, whose standalone movie was scratched due to production issues.

The film had more than enough surprise cameos, but it turns out there was gonna be more! In a recent interview with Collider, Reynolds revealed that Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider almost made the list of cameos.

When asked whether the team thought of bringing Ghost Rider, Reynolds replied, “Yes, came to a conversation for sure.” However, the quick-witted and hilarious actor was tight-lipped about any further details. He simply said, “Yeah, but no.”

It’s a no-brainer that Cage reprising Johnny Blaze would have been iconic. In fact, unlike many other superhero films out of the MCU umbrella, Ghost Rider had a great audience reception. Since Reynolds didn’t go into details, we’ll never know why Cage didn’t step back into the shoes of his iconic character.

Advertisement

It could be assumed that the Face/Off actor refused to make the cameo after his cameo as Superman in Tim Burton’s highly publicized project The Flash was ultimately scrapped. It is not unknown that the incident left a sour taste in Cage’s mouth and perhaps influenced his decision to say ‘bye bye bye’ to a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.