‘Trying To Figure Things Out': Source Claims Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Taking Some Space' But Still Together

Megan Fox revealed that she is unaware of the status of her relationship with rapper MGK but is somehow “connected” to him, in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast. Following up on that, a recent source confirmed that the celebrity couple is taking some space currently to sort things out after their two-year-long engagement was called off. MGK was supportive of Fox’s desire to open up about her life publicly and address their relationship on the podcast.

Rumors about their breakup had taken center stage in 2023, soon after their revelation about their controversial blood-drinking ritual. However, Fox had shared that the couple is now looking to stay low-key about their highly-publicized relationship. The source also offered an insight into Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s reaction to the actress’s comments on the podcast.

Megan Fox and MGK are figuring it out

The star couple have endured a series of ups and downs, just like any other. Although the Jennifer’s Body star didn’t have a proper answer to the status of her relationship with MGK, she talked about having “a tether to him.” On the same note, a source told ET, “Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change. They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Furthermore, pointing out Fox’s recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the source conveyed MGK’s support and reverence for the 37-year-old actress’ honesty and openness. Yet, even the source did not have a solid status on the celebrity couple’s relationship and concluded by saying they are “forever connected.”

"Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued. MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points,” the source added.

Besides her unstable affair with MGK, Megan Fox also got candid about her plastic surgeries, her decade-long marriage to Green, and her spirituality.

Megan Fox was not the ideal partner to ex-Brian Austin Green

In the tell-all interview, a segment had the Transformers actress delving into her past relationship with ex-husband and actor Brian Austin Green. The duo share a positive co-parenting relationship, raising their three kids Journey, 7, Bodi, 9, and Noah, 10.

Host Cooper teased a recent remark made by Green on Fox’s love life to which the actress responded quite thoughtfully. “Let me just say. I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. He was not great to me either all the time. I was not great. Because I was young, and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment. I did a lot of like, falling in love with other people all the time,” Fox noted.

However, after her divorce, in 2020, she enjoyed being single for a full three weeks before getting romantically linked to MGK.

