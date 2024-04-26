‘Taylor Is A Saint’: Machine Gun Kelly Praises Singer On Hot Ones Versus While Going Against Rapper Trippie Redd

Machine Gun Kelly praised Taylor Swift on the episode of Hot Ones Versus, where the musician appeared with the rapper Trippie Redd. In a recent episode of the show, MGK was asked to say 3 mean things about the Midnights singer, to which the rapper revealed that Swift is a saint and has been nice to him.

Kelly’s comment came after he and Megan Fox ran into the pop icon at the Super Bowl 2024.

What did Machine Gun Kelly say about Taylor Swift on Hot Ones Versus?

While going heads on against Trippie Redd on the reality show, Redd said to MGK, “Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift.” The singer revealed, “Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf---ing mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase. Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my brother.”

After Kelly’s comments over Swift, Redd joked about the rapper kissing the Anti-Hero singer’s feet.

Moreover, MGK revealed a connection with Travis Kelce. The artist on the show shared that he and the NFL player both grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Further in the episode, the Mansion Musik singer mentioned Kelly's offer to donate $1 million to their high schools ($500,000 in cash and the same amount as a donation to Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights) if Kelce left the Kansas City Chiefs and joined the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier, the rapper and Megan Fox hung out with the TTPD singer's Cheifs players, and fans commented on Fox’s appearance after the actress posted a picture of the four on her social media.

Defending herself, the Transformers alum wrote in the caption, “Oh my god, guys, look how different i... don't look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together since June 2020, after Fox parted ways from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. However, everything is not merry in the couple’s paradise, as sources close to the couple claim that the actress is re-evaluating her decisions, and the duo is staying separately for the time being.

For the first time since her engagement to the rapper in 2022, Megan was spotted without her ring while taking a stroll in the city, sparking rumors about the duo breaking off their union. None of the two parties have yet commented on the status of their relationship.

