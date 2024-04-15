Megan Fox is an exceptional actress. She made her debut with Holiday in the Sun. She rose to prominence after her action roles in Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fox is always in the news for her relationships and love life. Her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly often creates a buzz and grabs fans attention instantly. Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020 and were even engaged in 2022, but unfortunately, the engagement didn't last long as Fox revealed she was no longer in a relationship with the versatile rapper. On that note, Megan Fox has empowering and honest advice for women all around this summer. In a recent interview with E! News, Megan Fox wants all the single ladies to move on from their ex-partners.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox Confirms Breaking Engagement With Machine Gun Kelly; Sources Claim Their Relationship Was 'Toxic'

Megan Fox's advice for single ladies

Megan Fox encourages women to move on from guys this summer. In a recent interview with E! News at Revolve Festival this past weekend Megan Fox adviced single females planning a hot girl summer this year, she conceded she probably wasn't the best person to ask, but she still had some powerful and honest advice for women.

The Transformers actress said, "Just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys. All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on and invest in yourself.” Meanwhile, Megan Fox posted a clip from the interview on Instagram with the caption "Life advice from a relationship expert."

Machine Gelly Kelly responds to Megan Fox's advice

Megan Fox's statements came over a month after she acknowledged the rumors about her engagement ending with longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she declined to comment on their current relationship status, saying, "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

As Fox posted a clip of her advice on social media platform Instagram, Kelly was quick to comment. According to Comments by Celebs on Instagram, MGK wrote "PREACH" on Fox's post of the interview. However, the comment is no longer visible on the video, as MGK probably deleted the comment.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox and MGK were living quite a love story and even decided to take a step further and get engaged in 2022, but due to some unforeseen happenings, the two decided to part ways.

What Is Megan Fox's Net Worth? Exploring The Celebrity's Wealth and Fortune