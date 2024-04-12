From Rap Devil to Bad Things - These Are the Best Machine Gun Kelly Songs That Will Get You Pumped

Machine Gun Kelly is well-known for his powerful tracks that cover a wide range of topics. His music often resonates with listeners, matching their own vibe when they tune in. However, with so many songs on your playlist, which ones stand out as the cream of the crop from Machine Gun Kelly's discography?

MGK's rap has taken the world by storm, appealing to everyone from teenagers starting new schools to fitness enthusiasts sweating it out at the gym. His work and lyrics have garnered a massive fan base, and there's a good reason why his tracks are so beloved – he must be doing something right. When it comes to choosing the best songs for you, there's no need to agonize over the decision; simply trust in MGK and his production.

If you're searching for songs where MGK raps and expresses his frustration in the most effective way possible, look no further. Here are the top-tier Machine Gun Kelly songs that showcase his talent and style.

Machine Gun Kelly Songs

My ex’s best friend

Machine Gun Kelly's track My Ex' Best Friend swiftly climbed the charts, solidifying its popularity. This particular song seemed to hold a personal significance for MGK, as it subtly hinted at a direct accusation.

Upon its release, it appeared that both MGK and the ex mentioned in the song were still connected to mutual friends or acquaintances from their past, which could potentially pose challenges in their lives.

Bad Things

This is one of Machine Gun Kelly’s best songs that also features Camila Cabello. The stated song became the first song by Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello to rank among the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 tracks as a solo artist.

The song features a hypnotic rap-pop ballad and also tells a story of young people who can't get enough love. Additionally, certain aspects of the music video for Bad Things exude an eerie ambiance, making it unsuitable for the faint-hearted.

Rap Devil

This song by Machine Gun Kelly, Rap Devil, made a significant impact across various social media platforms. It garnered attention not only from fans but also from fellow artists like G-Eazy and Eminem. While the track was not directly aimed at G-Eazy, it did target Eminem, who is considered an idol by many. Eminem responded to the song in his own track, Not Alike, where he addressed Machine Gun Kelly directly.

Bad Motherf*****

This particular song by Machine Gun Kelly absolutely deserves a spot on the list of his best tracks. It has become a staple in gyms, playing relentlessly and providing an incredible surge of energy. It empowers you to lift heavy weights with confidence and strength, surpassing even the effects of consuming a thousand grams of protein.

As the pre-chorus kicks in, it creates an engaging metal-like atmosphere that readies you for another repetition, causing your muscles to tighten and prepare for the challenge ahead.

Wild Boy

Ahh! Another track that gives you a brazen vibe. The intro itself prepares you for more, with the lyrics, “Yeah bi***, yeah bi***, call me Steve-O/ I’m a wild boy, f*** an eighth, I need O’s.”

This track is filled with intense emotions, providing a response to those who have the most traditional views on hip-hop. MGK continues to portray himself as the rebellious figure, solidifying his image in this song.

Alpha Omega

This was a declaration. Alpha Omega is another song from Machine Gun Kelly that depicts him as the only strong one in the universe. One can hear lyrics that state, “C-L-E-V-E-L-A-N-D’s the greatEST/ I’ll light this bi*** up make it look like its Vegas/ We on, mufucka we on/ The first one to blow since Bone,” which did create a bit of controversy amongst the local artists.

See my tears

The artist MGK expresses his emotions sincerely in this particular song. The music video commences by revealing Machine Gun Kelly in a vulnerable state. As the video progresses, it showcases a fan in a wheelchair who is motivated by the rapper's music and lyrics to promise to walk again.

The overall theme of the song revolves around empowerment, inspiration, and drive, culminating in the fan taking steps forward while the lyrics emphasize resilience with lines such as, “They say we wouldn’t amount to nothing, huh?/ Y’all thought we was bluffing.”

LOCO

Another of Machine Gun Kelly's best songs is LOCO. This one was actually a track that portrayed his strong reemergence in the music industry in its best way. This track was released around the same time MGK put forth his words about G-Eazy and his idol Eminem.

However it even spoke of the intention that the artist had in his mind, through the lyrics, “I’ll beat yo a** you try to press that issue on me.”

This one even featured a well-known face from the movie industry, comedy nights, as well as the music industry, Pete Davidson, who lent his vocals and had a cameo in the above-stated song.

Chip off the block

The lyrics suggest that MGK was facing eviction from his home, despite having recently achieved success at the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night. Machine Gun Kelly's song vividly portrays the challenges he was going through during that period.

Ay!

Not a long phrase but a song that slaps hard. This is another of Machine Gun Kelly's best songs with a video that brings along some strong vibes. This MGK song shows the Cleveland rapper collaborating with strong rappers such as Lil’ Wayne, skillfully playing around in the song.

