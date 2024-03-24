Megan Fox And MGK's 'Intensity' Not Healthy After 4 Years of Relationship; Here's What Source Said

With its intense passion, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's brief affair has enthralled admirers all over the world. But as the pair heads into their fourth year of dating, worries about whether their intense bond has strayed into unhealthy areas are starting to appear.

A Relationship Forged in Flames

The public became enthralled with Fox and MGK's romance as soon as it began on the set of the 2021 crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass," due to their undeniable connection. The couple has never held back when it comes to expressing the depth of their relationship, from their bold sense of style to their candid declarations of love.

Fox clarified in a 2022 interview with Aysh Sadiq, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a level high enough to be rendered into two different souls, so you're actually two halves of the same soul," illuminating their profound link.

A Burning Intensity

Despite the fact that their relationship has been incredibly captivating, recent reports have expressed doubts about how long such a volatile dynamic may last. A close source of the pair claims that trust concerns have hampered their relationship and resulted in an inappropriate level of intensity.

According to the insider, "Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's intensity has pretty much become an unhealthy place," People reported. "Trust seems to be the main source of their problems. They have both experienced jealousy and have set each other's pasts off."

The Trust Dilemma

According to the source, mistrust and envy have been fuelled by MGK and Fox's own fears and prior experiences, making trust a fundamental problem in their relationship.

"It's not a healthy reservoir for them to keep dipping into, and it's really stressing them out," the source went on to say. "The intensity has been off the charts for years, and it's gotten really unhealthy." reports CrowRiver Media.

A Passionate Roller Coaster

The source notes that Fox and MGK's relationship is still as strong as it has always been, despite their difficulties.

The insider told Harper's Bazaar, "They fight and love intensely, and it's been that way from the start." "They're a very intense couple, and they're not afraid to publicly show their issues." [Source: Bazaar by Harper's]

The insider did, however, raise questions about how sustainable this volatile dynamic would be in the long run and alluded to the possibility of burnout.

"Their intensity level is just insane, and it's hard to maintain that level of passion and intensity for years on end," said an insider. Reports CrowRiver Media.

A Call for Balance

For the couple's longevity and well-being, experts advise striking a good balance while they work through the difficulties of their relationship.

Relationship therapist Dr. Jane Greer says, "Intense relationships can be extremely passionate and exciting, but they can also be emotionally draining and even toxic if not managed properly." The secret is to keep lines of communication open, establish sound boundaries, and figure out how to break up the ferocity with steady, calm intervals.

The Future Remains Uncertain

The public's attention is still drawn to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement, raising the question of whether their passionate love will endure or whether it will ultimately burn out.

It will take time to see if this dynamic pair can turn their desire into a long-lasting and mutually beneficial engagement or if their searing intensity becomes too much to handle.

