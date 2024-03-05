Brian Austin Green opened up about his past relationship with Tiffani Thiessen, admitting that jealousy caused problems between them when she joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in its fifth season.

Brian Austin Green recalls past relationship with Tiffani Thiessen

During an episode of Shannen Doherty's podcast, Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the show, confessed that he struggled with jealousy whenever Thiessen had to work closely with his cast mates, whom he considered his family.

He said, “I’d never been in a real serious relationship before.” He further explained, “I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and s—t with people that were like my family and my brothers.” He added, “It was strange. I remember I was really just f—king jealous and boisterous.”

He explained that seeing Thiessen do intimate scenes with his co-stars, especially Luke Perry's character, made him feel jealous and insecure. Despite moving in together before filming, their relationship ended about a year later due to these issues.

Looking back, Green acknowledged that he didn't handle the situation well and should have been more understanding of Thiessen's professional obligations. He said, “Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her, I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f—king boyfriend, who she lives with by the way, freaking out the way that I was.”

Tiffani Thiessen's past hints at Brian Austin Green's behavior

Thiessen also hinted at Green's behavior during a 2015 interview, mentioning that she had to remind him that she was just doing her job when filming romantic scenes with other actors. During Meredith Vieira’s eponymous talk show, Tiffani revealed, “That was probably the more awkward thing, literally having your boyfriend on the show and then literally kissing another man.”

Despite their challenges, Thiessen and Green managed to maintain a close friendship after their breakup. Thiessen went on to marry Brady Smith in 2005, with whom she shares two children, while Green had a son named Kassius Lijah with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil in 2002.

He later married Megan Fox in 2010, with whom he has three sons. After their split in 2020, Green welcomed his fifth child, Zane Walker, with his current fiancée, Sharna Burgess, in June 2022.

