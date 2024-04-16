Transformers and Jennifer's Body movie starrer Megan Fox is onto a new phase of self-love. In her words, she’s in her self-love era. On Friday April 12, she showed off her new look at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party and talked about what inspired it. Looks like, this bold hair transformation is all about Megan expressing herself through her unique style.

How much of Megan Fox is still 'untouched'?

Fox spilled the beans on her cosmetic procedures during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in March.

"I had my nose done in my early 20s. I've been accused of having like 6, 7, 8, nine rhinoplasties. Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was 23, it's been a decade," said Fox. Since then, I haven't touched my nose."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 31, the Transformers star teased that she was ready for a change. She wrote, "in memoriam of my pink hair era February 2024-April 2024." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On Tuesday, Fox unveiled her new hair, writing, "entering my Jedi era" next to a series of sultry Instagram photos. Well, she did compare herself to a 'S*s doll' after allafterall.

Advertisement

Megan Fox prepares for something new before going brown

Dimitris Giannetos, her hairstylist, shared an Instagram carousel with Sapphire Smoke L'Oréal Paris Féria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color. Of course, that is what he used. "MEGAN FOX "Blue Jeans" hair color and blunt bob for the one and only @meganfox!" said Giannetos.

"I actually have a blue bob right now," she says of her hair which has acrylic blue extensions for the festival. "We added the extensions to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached and destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before going brown."

The bright color goes well with Fox's look which includes a black leather jacket, a white Free People bodysuit and Levi's denim shorts.

It's all about originality for the Jennifer's Body actress this festival season she says.

"I think it's important just to be you and not change your whole style for a festival," she said. Fox's latest hair transformation comes after experimenting with long platinum rose hair.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox Confirms Breaking Engagement With Machine Gun Kelly; Sources Claim Their Relationship Was 'Toxic'