Shannen Doherty & Tori Spelling Discuss Past Romances

Former co-stars, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty reunited again on Spelling’s podcast and discussed about how the duo shares a lot more than just a show which includes Brian Austin Green. It seems Doherty and Spelling both fell to the charms of Green. They also spoke about the short-lived romance of Doherty and Green which happened much later after 90210.

Fair Share Of Lovers

On the latest episode of Tori Spelling’s podcast, Misspelling disclosed that she had no idea about Doherty hooking up with their former co-star, Brian Austin Green. Shannen told her that it was just a fling with Green and it happened much later after Beverly Hills, she mentioned that it might be around the time when she was doing Charmed. Doherty also said that their love or chemistry was short-lived and they decided that it wasn’t going to work after they kissed for the first time.

As for Tori, she couldn't imagine Doherty and Brian kissing to which Shannen told her that she could not imagine it now, either as it was very awkward and added that there was no spark between her and Green. Even though Green is one of her most favourite humans but nothing serious went on between the former co-stars. To this, Spelling and Doherty laughed about sharing more than they thought, they had shared Brian Austin Green's saliva.

Tori and Brian Relationship: Here Is All We Know

Later on the podcast, Tori admitted falling in love with Green and told the listeners that she considers him ‘the first love of his life.’ She talked about how she was young and caught up with her feelings for Brian, she reflected on her past relationship with Green who is now engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess.

Additionally, Spelling and Green are good friends now and she loves his Fiancee but when Brian says something to Tori something in her gets all riled up which brings all the old memories back to her. The actress also spoke about how it has been 30 years and they both share a good friendship. Green has been offering her support after her recent divorce from Dean McDermott. The estranged couple share five kids: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. As for Green, she has been a ladies’ man always, he dated Tiffani Thiessen, then dated and had a child with Vanessa Marcil. Moreover, Brian also had a rocky relationship with Megan Fox and was married to her till 2022, the couple shares three kids: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

