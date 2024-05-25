A new TV series based on The Munsters is in the works, bringing fresh energy to the franchise after Rob Zombie's 2022 movie.

According to Deadline, the new series, titled 1313, will be a horror reimagining of The Munsters and is part of the Universal Monsterverse.

The title 1313 refers to the Munster family's address, 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Lindsey Anderson Beer, known for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will be the showrunner reports the outlet.

She is developing the series with James Wan and Ingrid Bisu for UCP. Beer and Wan will serve as executive producers along with Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, while Bisu will be a co-executive producer.

The last reboot of The Munsters was Rob Zombie's 2022 film on Netflix, starring Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck as Herman, Lily, and The Count. The movie focused on Herman and Lily's relationship origins. Although the cast had hoped for a sequel, the franchise is now moving in a new direction with this series.

Roebuck, who played The Count in the 2022 film, had expressed hope for a sequel, saying "If all goes well and people really like it, maybe we'll get the chance to do it again," he added, "I just hope people realize that they'll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it."

About the Classic Munsters Show

The Munsters started with the original TV show that aired 70 episodes from 1964 to 1966 on CBS, featuring classic movie monsters living a sitcom-style family life. The original cast included Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Butch Patrick, Beverley Owen, and Pat Priest.

Before Zombie's reboot, there were several Munsters films and a successful reboot series, "The Munsters Today," which aired for three seasons from 1988 to 1991. In 2012, NBC aired a special called Mockingbird Lane, a pilot for a Bryan Fuller-created reboot that was not picked up as a series. Now, with 1313, the beloved Munster family is set to return to TV in a new and exciting way.

