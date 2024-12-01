'Unavoidable, Conscious, And Real': Lily Allen Reveals What's Different About Her Relationship With Stranger Things' David Harbour

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol abuse.

Lily Allen believes her relationship with her husband, David Harbour, is different because she’s never felt anything like it before. In a recent interview with the Times of London, the British singer revealed that she never had sex while being sober until meeting the Stranger Things actor. “I don’t think I’d ever had sex with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So, that was different for sure,” she told the outlet.

Allen described their relationship as “unavoidable, conscious, and real” and credited the actor’s experience with previous relationships as it helped them shape theirs. “It’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game,” she added.

The Hard Out Here singer has been sober for 5 years and is now an ambassador for the Forward Trust, a charity patronized by Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, her husband of four years has been sober since he was 25. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas in September 2020.

During her appearance on the Miss Me podcast, Allen hilarious “kink-shammed” her husband, revealing how she turns down several sex-related questions asked by her beau. “Because he often asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening,'” she said at the time.

The Smile singer hit rock bottom after her marriage with Sam Cooper crumbled in 2016, pushing her down to “rock bottom.” When Allen discovered that Cooper had moved on too quickly after their split, it sent her into a negative spiral.

“I drank myself into oblivion. I went over to his house and started screaming at him, woke the kids up, you know, really distressed the children,” she recalled in her interview with the Times.

After another similar incident related to Cooper, Allen recalled grabbing a drink with her friend, whose insinuation gave her an epiphany about her life.

“I was like, ‘Why do I feel so angry at somebody insinuating that I need this drink?’ And it was because I did. It really had control over me,” she recalled. “I just felt like I was no longer in control of my own destiny. I went to a meeting the next morning,” she admitted.

