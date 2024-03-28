Unfrosted Trailer: Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant Starrer Promises Fun Ride While Exploring Origin Story of Pop Tarts

Jerry Seinfeld’s obsession with Pop-Tarts has paid off! The comedian is helming a film about the invention of Pop-Tarts but with a comedic twist. The movie Unfrosted marks the directorial debut of Seinfied, adding another feather to his hat.

The writer-actor undoubtedly has epic comedic timing. Now, imagine him in the same room with Melissa Mccartny, Hugh Grant, Daniel Levy, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield Christian Slater, Bill Burr, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper and Fred Armisen.

This movie appears to be a laugh riot!

What inspired the idea for Unfrosted

The movie will be an exaggerated and fabricated version of the real-life story behind the invention of Pop-Tarts. However, the inspiration behind the film is not deep at all.

It’s only the director’s undying obsession with the treat as he explains, “been obsessed with Pop-Tarts my whole life," Seinfeld told People’s Magazine, "My friend Spike Feresten, who was a writer on my show and is still a good friend of mine, thought we should make a movie out of the story, the real story, which we did."

What is Unfrosted about?

The film is set in 1963 Battle Creek, Michigan, where two cereal brands competed for their place in the business. "Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever," the film description says.

The context might sound serious, but the premise is far from that. "There are elements of truth, obviously quite a bit is also fabricated," said the Seinfeld alum.

Talking about the movie's punchline, the director said, "I would say 99% is fabricated, which was the fun of it. But I love the idea of serious people working on cereal and with suits and ties and talking about Pop-Tarts and cereal and eating cereal. I've always loved cereal."

Hugh Grant will be a treat to watch

The Wonka star is known to flawlessly blend into every genre of acting. Seinfeld couldn’t help but praise the actor for portraying a “broken-down Shakespearean actor.”

"Everybody loves Hugh Grant, but he loved the part, the idea of this broken-down Shakespearean actor having to play Tony the Tiger to pay the bills,” the director said. “I've been in love with him since Four Weddings [and a Funeral] and he was so much fun on the set. We would just tease each other and have so much fun," Seinfeld added while lauding the seasoned actor.

The movie will be released on May 3 on Netflix.