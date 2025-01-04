‘Utterly Tone Deaf’: Meghan McCain Criticizes Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series; Says This Is Why ‘World’ Doesn’t Like Her

Meghan McCain slammed Meghan Markle’s Netflix series titled With Love, Meghan for being “utterly tone deaf.” The lifestyle series conducts how-tos for cooking, gardening, and homemaking paired with candid conversations with celebrities. The first season featured Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Prince Harry, and more as special guests.

Being a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, McCain thought the concept of the show was cool, stylish, and refreshing. However, like the rest of the world, her opinion changed when Markle disrespected the royal family.

In a tweet shared on X (formally Twitter), the blogger claimed that the Duchess wants to ditch the British aristocracy and be American again hence the clips are real, raw, and uncensored. “All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced, and out of touch,” she added.

She explained how in today’s uncertain times where 2 terror attacks happened in the last two days, wars are raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries, Markle should have been sensitive.

McCain claimed that the former royal should have done something that had a bigger purpose for the well-being of people and society. “Do something to help people instead of your ego. This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else,” she said. “Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment,” the blogger added.

Ever since Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from being active royals and moved to America, the former has started several business ventures, the series being one of them. She debuted the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”

She further wished everyone a happy new year and thanked her amazing crew and Netflix team for their support and contributions. As per the official synopsis of the show produced by the Duchess, it reimagines “the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends.”

With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on January 15, 2025.