Venom: The Last Dance Screenwriter Reveals How THIS Tom Hardy Joke Ft. Ryan Reynolds’ Mention Made It Into The Movie

Looks like Tom Hardy has already entered the nomination of Sexiest Man Alive. Ahead of the release of Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy and the film’s screenwriter talked about a joke in the movie, that seemingly has a relation with the star in real life.

The joke is an actual scene in the movie, when Hardy suits up to enter a casino in Las Vegas, and his symbiote friend Venom tells him how he could win PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive award.

Well, while talking to the outlet, both the actor and the screenwriter, Kelly Marcel detailed on this particular take in the movie, with Hardy stating that the scene’s dialogue was aimed to throw him "under the bus."

For those unversed, Marcel has written the screenplay for all three Venom films, while taking up the direction duty for its third entry. According to her, it was her “messing around” with the lead actor.

Stating that Marcel was planning something wicked while writing the script, the Mad Max: Fury Road star also explained how the joke is related to his son Louis, 16.

According to Tom Hardy, Louis keeps "bringing up Ryan Reynolds for winning sexiest man of the year awards."

The Bikeriders actor then continued that his son always asks him if he has “ever won sexiest man of the year awards?” also telling Hardy that he is not Ryan Reynolds.

During the interview, the Black Hawk Down actor then continued that he might have told Marcel about his son, which is why the director might have put it on the big screen.

Talking to the outlet Kelly Marcel even mentioned that Tom Hardy deserves the title, while adding that it was her “campaigning” for him.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who have joined Hardy in the third instalment too agree that Hardy should win the title.

Temple explained talking to PEOPLE that the way the Child 44 actor plays both an alien and a human, surely makes him “sexy,” also calling him a “gorgeous guy.”

Venom: The Last Dance might be the last time we will see both Eddie Brock and the symbiote together.

Per the official synopsis, the two will be hunted by their worlds, eventually landing them in a situation where they might have to bid farewell to each other.

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.

