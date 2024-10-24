Michelle Williams Not Part Of Venom: The Last Dance? Here’s What Film’s Director Has To Say

The highly anticipated film Venom: The Last Dance will very soon hit theaters. Among many known faces from the previous Venom movies, one important face is missing from the latest venture, and that is none other than Michelle Williams, who plays Anne Weying.

The venture’s helmer, Kelly Marcel, recently had a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, who asked her the reason why Williams is not present in the movie. The director said that they really wanted Eddie and Venom to be isolated.

She added that they wanted the main characters away from their “comfort zone," so that they only had one another to rely on now.

Marcel continued, “We knew that we wanted them to reach symbiosis with each other and decide that they were going to be the Lethal Protector and that they were going to go on this journey together.”

She added that it quickly turns very "dangerous" for them because the act coming together means that the world is in danger. She said that they came to an understanding that what they have opted to do is actually their "downfall,” and all the characters from the previous Venom films do not belong in this story except for Mrs. Chen.

During the interview, Marcel was asked what she felt when rumors started making rounds that she would be directing the James Bond film. To which she expressed that that was a remarkable list to be on.

The director added that she was astonished, and before that, there had never been a female director who had helmed the legendary movie. Marcel shares that when one witnesses something like that, it incredibly humbles you. The filmmaker expressed that she was thankful to be mentioned along with other talented directors.

The people who have been rumored to direct the Bond film are Marcel, Bart Layton, Yann Demange, David Michod, and Edwards Berger.

As far as Marcel’s upcoming project goes, Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theaters on October 25, 2024. The project also features Tom Hardy, Peggy Lu, Juno Temple, Cristo Fernandez, and many more.

