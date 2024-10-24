Venom The Last Dance Review: Tom Hardy's superhero flick is at best a fan-pleaser and nothing more

Plot:

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote, Venom (Juno Temple) are accused of the murder of a police officer. They have been in the hiding for a fairly good amount of time. They believe that going to New York will sort everything out. However, they soon realise that the top authorities aren’t the only ones they have to worry about. Knull (Andy Serkis), the one who created the symbiotes, sends a monster to hunt Eddie and Venom down.

Can Eddie and Venom survive the monster attack? Also, will they be able to get the top authorities off their shoulders, or will they be tracked down?

Watch Venom: The Last Dance to find out.

What works for Venom: The Last Dance

What works for Venom: The Last Dance, like every Venom movie is the camaraderie between Eddie and his symbiote buddy Venom. The entire segment where Venom becomes a horse is hilarious and fun. The visual effects are naturally good and so is the action, although it is slightly more than what one would like towards the end. The ending bit where Eddie recalls all the happy 'memories' with Venom is heartening. That little segment makes for a satisfying end.

What doesn't work for Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance feels very formulaic. It lacks consistency. The story structure, the conflicts and the jokes have all been used, ample amount of times in other comic book flicks. The antagonists don't intimidate you. There's no novelty. It's just a rehash of what has worked in the past; Expecting it to stick, yet another time. The action climax is way too long to be completely invested in.

Performances in Venom: The Last Dance

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock is fun. He holds the film together along with Juno Temple as Venom. The supporting actors like Peggy Lu, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rhys Ifans among others don't have much to work with, here. They do their job, modestly.

Final Verdict of Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance is a formulaic superhero film which tries to please its viewers with everything they've enjoyed about Venom thus far. It's a hit and miss this time around.

You can watch Venom: The Last Dance at a theatre near you now.

