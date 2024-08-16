Vikings Star George Blagden And The Ark Actor Christina Wolfe Join Interactive Project Hello Stranger

An upcoming interactive project titled Hello Stranger, helmed by writer-director Paul Raschid, has cast Viking’s George Blagden and The Ark’s Christine Wolfe as leads. The project follows Cam, a techno-hermit who conducts his life through his automated smart home. When he interacts with strangers on the chatting website called Hello Stranger, he encounters a weird masked man with an altered mask.

Unnerved, Cam leaves the call only to realize later that his smart home has been hacked, trapping him inside. The stranger commands him to win at least three rounds of a game, or he’ll not survive. The interesting part about the project is that the audience will make decisions on Cam’s behalf.

Produced by Neville Raschid, the project’s distribution and sales rights are with Aviary Films, who recently announced another interactive horror-thriller, The Run, starring Blagden and Roxanne McKee, scheduled to release in 2025.

Blagden is best known for starring in 2013’s Vikings and TV series Vikings: Athelstan's Journal. Most recently, he appeared in the Sci-Fi thriller Rubikon and the musical fantasy The Land of Dreams. His credits also include the Oscar-winning film Les Misérables, Blood Moon, the historical show Versailles, and many others. Apart from Hello Stranger, he’s doing another Aviary Films’ interactive project, The Gallery.

Wolfe has been part of the 2014 Sleeping Beauty and Hercules Reborn. She is most renowned for her role in last year’s sci-fi series, The Ark. The actress has a great portfolio of projects like Yours Accidentally, Fury, The Man In The Box, and others in her bag.

The Run is set on a remote running trail where a famous influencer’s daily run turns into a run for survival. She meets local farmer Matteo while running away from motiveless killers. Now, the viewer's choice will determine whether she lives or dies.

