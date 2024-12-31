Was Adam Brody Against The Idea Of The O.C. Reboot? Find Out As Sources Spill Beans

Adam Brody gained popularity for his portrayal of Seth Cohen in The O.C. Amidst his teen idol image, the actor also won hearts with his performance in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. While the actor’s show became a hit, rumors of The O.C. reboot began making rounds on the internet. However, sources close to the actor revealed that the Gilmore Girls star was completely against the idea.

In a conversation with a media portal, an insider shared that Brody was the first to opt out of the idea, along with other cast members, who also declined the offer.

While speaking to Life & Style, sources revealed that Brody turned down a significant amount of money to refuse the reboot series. The source claimed, “At some point during the early part of the pandemic, the ball started rolling on the idea of bringing back The O.C. with the former teen stars returning as adults and introducing a new cast of SoCal high schoolers.”

They further added that, out of the team, “Adam was firmly against it and essentially talked the creator of the show, Josh Schwartz, out of the idea.”

The insider continued, stating, “You don’t see this happen a lot, especially these days, and everybody became aware of the fact that Adam and Josh turned down a lot of money because they are so focused on protecting the legacy of the original mid-2000s series.” The source added that declining the offer was a brilliant move by the actor, who ultimately landed a hit show alongside Kristen Bell.

Brody’s character, Seth Cohen, was the love interest of Rachel Bilson’s character, Summer Roberts.

Apart from Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson, the show also starred Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Melinda Clarke, and Peter Gallagher.

Previously, while sharing his thoughts about bringing back The O.C., Brody said on the Welcome to The O.C. podcast, “I kind of don’t think it can be done because I feel like, socially, we’re in a different place. I think we’re in a more conscious place.”

The O.C. ran for four seasons on the Fox network. As for Nobody Wants This, the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Netflix.

