‘I Think She's Very...': Here's What Rachel Bilson Feels About Her O.C. Character Summer Roberts Would Be Upto Today

During a recent Los Angeles event for The O.C. x 21Seeds "Serving Summer" campaign, Rachel Bilson offered her creative interpretation of the current whereabouts of her well-known character, Summer Roberts. Fans of the program, which debuted more than 20 years ago, have been wondering what will happen to their favorite characters in the future.

Bilson's interpretation of Summer's life now provides a fun look at what she thinks her character would be up to these days. Bilson described Summer Roberts as a very involved and dedicated mother. According to her, Summer would most likely be a prominent figure in her child's school community, possibly serving as PTA president.

This role would be a perfect fit for Summer's character traits from the show, highlighting her strong commitment to both her family and her community. Bilson's portrayal of Summer as a proactive and engaged parent reinforces her belief that she will carry these characteristics into adulthood.

Bilson surmised that Summer might be employed in education in addition to being a mother. However, Bilson imagined Summer employing her exceptional academic abilities in a different role, one other than as a science or drama teacher.

She pointed out that Summer had strong academic credentials and could do well in a range of subjects, based on her high SAT scores from the show. Despite this, Bilson decided to leave the details of Summer's teaching position up for interpretation, concentrating instead on the notion that Summer would do well in a classroom.

She merely instructs students. Numerous children in various grades and schools are present. She is a teacher in each of them.

In addition, Bilson—who has a 9-year-old daughter named Briar Rose with her ex-husband Hayden Christensen—explained why she believes that she and Summer would not get along as parents.

Bilson also spoke about her recent collaboration with the tequila company 21Seeds, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of The O.C. She stated that working with 21Seeds felt like a natural fit, and the timing was ideal for such a collaboration.

This opportunity allowed her to reconnect with the show's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and she found it to be a very enjoyable experience. She remarked on how easy it was to work with them again and how their thorough understanding of her personality made the collaboration enjoyable.

Bilson talked about how easy it was for her to return to her role after working with Schwartz and Savage, noting that it was almost unnervingly simple for everyone. She enjoyed going over her famous lines as her character and was grateful for the creative process that made it all possible. Her comfort in taking on the role again indicated a close and organic bond with Summer Roberts.

In addition, Bilson expressed her excitement about the prospect of an O.C. revival and said she would be up for working on any follow-up projects involving the program. Her remarks suggested that she still enjoys playing the part and is eager to find new ways to honor the legacy of the show.

