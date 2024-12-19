Adam Brody’s Inbox Fills Up With New Offers After Nobody Wants This Success

Adam Brody is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to the success of Netflix's Nobody Wants This. In the romantic comedy, Brody plays a newly single rabbi who falls for an agnostic sex podcaster, played by Kristen Bell.

The series has garnered critical acclaim, earning Brody his first Golden Globes nomination. Speaking at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration, Brody shared how this recognition has changed his career trajectory.

“I’ve gotten a lot of interesting stuff. My email is fuller than it was,” Brody told The Hollywood Reporter. The actor credited the show’s success for the new opportunities, saying he is now receiving numerous scripts and project offers.

Brody confirmed that he will return for the second season of Nobody Wants This. While he hasn’t read the scripts yet, he revealed that creator Erin Foster and the writing team are hard at work on the new season.

“I don’t know, and I kind of don’t want to know, just because if I know, I’ll start working on it in my head, and I don’t want to,” he shared. The actor was excited about the show’s development, noting that the first season was a rewarding experience.

When discussing future projects, Brody said he’s open to various roles, as long as they are well-written. “If I’m looking not to do something, it’s probably nothing that is too similar to the show,” he said. He also spoke about strong writing, calling it a precious jewel and saying, “Anything well-written, anyone would be lucky to do it.”

With his inbox filling up, Brody appears poised to capitalize on this moment. Although he hasn’t committed to any specific projects beyond Nobody Wants This, the actor seems optimistic about exploring diverse opportunities.

The series’ success has extended beyond Brody’s performance, with Kristen Bell earning a Golden Globes nomination and the show itself being recognized in the Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy category.

Reflecting on the awards attention, Brody said, “It sounds cheesy, but it was so fun to film. It was so fun to make actually, and it was such a good time with a good group of people that to be here now celebrating it after the fact is an embarrassment of riches.”

Adam Brody is widely recognized for his performances in hit projects like The O.C., Jennifer’s Body, Shazam!, and Ready or Not. Known for his charm and versatility, Brody has won fans across genres. His comedy series Nobody Wants This is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

