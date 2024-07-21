Was Ryan Reynolds Sued By Taylor Swift For Using Her Cats In Deadpool 2? Find Out As Actor Jokes He Lost Everything

Ryan Reynolds jokes that Taylor Swift sued him for using her cats in Deadpool 2. Ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the actor appeared on the radio show Jess Cagle, where he mentioned Swift’s reaction to her cats making it to the big screens.

The actor revealed that the cats on Wade Wilson’s t-shirt were none other than Olivia and Meredith, the pop icon’s pets. The Grammy-winning singer has been quite close to both Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. The duo are often seen hanging out with the Karma singer.

When The Proposal actor was asked if he took permission from Swift before featuring her cats, the actor responded that he didn’t and got sued by the singer.

Taylor Swift sued Ryan Reynolds over featuring her cats in Deadpool 2

In conversation with the radio host, Cagle, the Hollywood star revealed that it would have been a good idea if he took permission from Taylor Swift before featuring her cats in Deadpool 2. Reynolds shared, “Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt.” He further added, “Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all.”

Cagle was quick enough to ask the actor if he got permission from the pop star or not, to which, the Marvel star denied and joked about that being the reason he got sued.

The actor claimed, “I lost everything in that one." Reynolds also laughed, saying that she has powerful lawyers. And he later found out that they were just paralegals, and the real lawyers did not even bother to look at the case.

Advertisement

Jokes apart, the IF actor stated that he would never do such a thing without taking his dear friend’s permission. Earlier this year, Reynolds and his wife attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Madrid.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bring Deadpool-Wolverine banter to Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Madrid back in May. The couple, along with the crowd, were seen dancing and crooning to Swift’s songs. Both, in their casual attire, were also spotted kissing and taking selfies.

On the work front, Reynolds is preparing for his big release with Hugh Jackman on July 26, while Blake Lively will next appear in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Posts a Unique Family Portrait Promoting Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Upcoming Movies; See Here