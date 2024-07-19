Blake Lively Posts a Unique Family Portrait Promoting Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Upcoming Movies; See Here

Renowned American actor Blake Lively, 36, gave a playful shout-out to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 13. Her post featured a photo by Colleen Hoover, the author of Lively's upcoming film It Ends with Us. The photo showed posters for both Lively's film and Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine side by side in a theater.

Blake Lively captioned the Story "Family portrait" and tagged the films’ Instagram accounts as well as Colleen Hoover. “Deadpool & Wolverine premieres on July 26, and It Ends with Us follows on August 9,” she wrote.

In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Lively expressed her excitement about playing Lily, a character who resonates deeply with many. She described it as an honor to portray someone so impactful and hoped that both longtime fans and new viewers would connect with the character.

Lily Bloom character faces abuse and reunion in It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us follows Lily Bloom, who begins a relationship with Ryle. As issues of abuse arise, she reconnects with her ex, Atlas.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, known for The Proposal, didn’t reveal much about his new film when speaking to PEOPLE in May. He discussed his friendship with Hugh Jackman and shared parenting advice he received from director Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds reflects on humility and parenting

Reynolds emphasized the importance of showing his kids that losing is also a part of life, noting that people often only highlight their successes. He stressed that understanding failures and setbacks as normal parts of life is crucial for his children.

Reynolds and Lively are parents to four children: daughters Betty, James, and Inez, and they have a fourth baby whose name and gender have not yet been revealed.

