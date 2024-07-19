Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bring Deadpool-Wolverine banter to Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video

Stray Kids has finally made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand-new music video, Chk Chk Boom, and it has cameos from superstars, Ryan Reynolds and Huge Jackman. The two actors appeared in the video as Wolverine and Deadpool, bringing their usual flair and trademark humor.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make surprising cameo in Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom

On July 19, 2024, Stary Kids released the music video for the title track, Chk Chk Boom, from their latest album, titled ATE. Along with phenomenal visuals and an energetic beat, the music video was naturally well-liked by fans.

However, the aspect that excited everyone even further was the special appearance made by everyone’s favorite superheroes, Deadpool and Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the Hollywood stars who play the iconic roles, add their signature flair and jest to the video, making everyone excited for more.

Watch Chk Chk Boom music video

Their collaboration with Stray Kids marks a promotional activity for their upcoming much-awaited movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released on July 26, 2024. Moreover, Stray Kids has also contributed to the movie’s official soundtrack and will be performing the original song titled Slash.

Apart from Chk Chk Boom, the B-side tracks of the new album include Mountains, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, 또 다시 밤 (twilight), Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival Ver.). The group has also announced another world tour and the first show will kick off on August 24, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024, and they recently performed at I-Days in Milan.

