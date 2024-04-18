'Wasn't Just A Normal Breakup': Nick Viall Shares Thoughts On Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Divorce

Nick Viall, no stranger to the ups and downs of romance on reality TV, found himself taken aback by the news of Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner's impending divorce, despite their status as the Golden Bachelor couple. In a chat with PEOPLE at the Gallery Desert House presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO in Indio, Calif., on April 14, the Season 21 Bachelor lead shared his surprise over the split announcement, hinting that there might be more beneath the surface.

Nick Viall, the host of The Viall Files podcast, shared his surprise at the news of Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner's divorce, especially considering it wasn't just a typical breakup but a full-blown divorce announcement. He noted the abruptness of the situation and pondered what led to such a significant change in their relationship dynamics. Viall highlighted the difference between ending an engagement and getting a divorce, pointing out that the latter requires legal intervention, which sparked his curiosity about the circumstances surrounding their decision to marry in the first place.

Behind The Bachelor: Speculation Surrounds Nist and Turner's Sudden Split

Nick Viall known for his insights into the world of reality TV romance, expressed his belief that there might be more to the story than meets the eye. He hinted at the possibility of inviting Nist onto his podcast to share her perspective, suggesting that her insights could shed light on the situation. Viall also hinted at the idea that perhaps Turner's golden image wasn't quite as flawless as initially perceived, indicating a deeper layer to the story that remains to be uncovered.

Golden Bachelor Stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner Announce Divorce on Good Morning America

In a joint appearance on Good Morning America on April 12, Turner said, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the Golden Bachelor and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope," Nist added. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

When pressed on what caused the rift in their relationship, the couple cited geographical distance: Nist resided in New Jersey, while Turner favored his lake house in Indiana. However, Viall remains skeptical that their living situation alone tells the full story.

In his conversation with People, Viall further speculated on the reasons behind Nist and Turner's sudden split. He expressed doubts that the breakup was simply due to a logistical issue like finding an apartment, suggesting that there might be deeper underlying issues at play. Viall hinted at the possibility of a revelation in the coming months that could shed light on the true reasons behind their breakup.

Regarding the impact of Nist and Turner's divorce on the future of reality TV romance, particularly the upcoming Golden Bachelorette series, Viall voiced concerns about the effect it might have on the audience's perception. He noted that while viewers enjoyed the genuine search for love on The Golden Bachelor, the rapid dissolution of a TV wedding after just three months of marriage could undermine the authenticity and credibility of the franchise.

